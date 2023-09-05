SRK’s Jawan Sells Over 7.5 Lakh Tickets; Nagarjuna Asks Vijay Deverakonda About Samantha On Bigg Boss 7

The rising fever of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film Jawan is just leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience on the edge with its intriguing songs. Amid all this, the audience is desperately waiting to watch further glimpses of this action entertainer in the cinema hall. With advance booking open, tickets to Atlee’s magnum opus are selling out like hot cakes and over the weekend, an estimated 7,50,000 tickets have been already booked.

Nagarjuna couldn’t help but ask Vijay Deverakonda about ex-daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s absence on Bigg Boss 7 Telugu. Vijay appeared on the episode on Sunday night to promote his and Samantha’s recently released film Kushi. In a video now surfaced online, Nagarjuna was seen talking to Vijay about Samantha. This is one of the first times that Nagarjuna mentioned Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife’s name on camera.

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his acting debut with a romantic film titled Dono. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj R Barjatya’s son Avnish S Barjatya and veteran actress daughter Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma is also making her debut with it. The trailer is out and has already struck a chord with the masses.

Joe Jonas shared a new photo over the weekend amid the growing rumours of his divorce from Sophie Turner. The Jonas Brothers singer, who has been married to the Game of Thrones alum since 2019, has been touring with Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas for a few weeks now. While he has been seen in his best spirits since the tour kicked off, photos surfaced showing Joe sans his wedding ring in recent days. However, new pictures from his latest concert with his brothers had Joe sporting the ring again.

Kiara Advani almost fell last week when she was attending an event with Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Kiara has been named as one of the faces of a beauty brand along with Kareena Kapoor and Suhana Khan. While the videos of the trio on the red carpet went viral, a video from inside the event has now surfaced online. In the video, Kiara was seen taking the stage with Kareena while Arjun Kapoor was the host of the night. She stood to greet Arjun and as she made her way back to her seat, lost balance.

