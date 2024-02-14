SRK’s Team Clarifies On Reports Of Actor’s Involvement In Naval Officers’ Release; Rashami Desai Slams Ranveer Singh’s Ad

Shah Rukh Khan’s team has issued a statement clarifying the reports that the Bollywood actor helped naval officers’ release from Qatar. On Tuesday, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared the statement on her Instagram handle. In the statement, Shah Rukh Khan’s team denied any involvement with the release of naval officers and called them “unfounded”.

Television star Rashami Desai slammed Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins’ ad. On Monday, the duo surprised everyone by dropping an ad on erectile dysfunction. The video was shot in a television serial style, mocking the over-the-top television shows that often go viral on social media. Having worked in the TV industry for years now, Rashami said that the ad was ‘humiliating’ and ‘felt like a slap’ in the face.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who were together for 15 years, announced their divorce in 2021. Despite their separation, both Aamir and Kiran share an amicable bond, and that was evident when Kiran turned up for Ira Khan’s wedding festivities. In a recent interview, the filmmaker, who is currently awaiting the release of her next Laapataa Ladies, opened up on her bond with her ex-husband and also emphasised that their bond goes ‘beyond marital relationship’.

Ranbir Kapoor will soon begin shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. If reports are to be believed, the makers are currently working on the actor’s look for the movie. As reported by India Today, Ranbir Kapoor recently underwent a look test for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s film. An insider told the entertainment portal that a photoshoot of Ranbir’s look test was held recently which impressed everyone from the team. The source also claimed that the director does not want Ranbir to gain extra muscle for the role of Lord Ram. Instead, he wants Ranbir to be in his lean avatar.

Namita Thapar has been a part of Shark Tank India ever since its first season. While the third season of the show is currently underway, in a recent interview, Namita opened up on getting “ghosted” by the founders after their deal gets aired on television. Namita was speaking to the YouTube channel Finance with Sharan when she explained that there is a “lack of integrity” from the pitchers’ side.

