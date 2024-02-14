বুধবার , ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১লা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

SRK’s Team Clarifies On Reports Of Actor’s Involvement In Naval Officers’ Release; Rashami Desai Slams Ranveer Singh’s Ad

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৪, ২০২৪ ২:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 02 13t215758.708 2024 02 d792f247141d6a79fb78580edf5d92a0


Last Updated: February 13, 2024, 21:59 IST

SRK's Team Clarifies After Reports Of Actor's Involvement In Naval Officers; Rashami Desai Slams Ranveer Singh's Ad

SRK's Team Clarifies After Reports Of Actor's Involvement In Naval Officers; Rashami Desai Slams Ranveer Singh's Ad

From Shah Rukh Khan’s team denying involvement with the release of naval officers to Rashami Desai calling out Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins’ advertisement; here are the biggest headlines of the day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s team has issued a statement clarifying the reports that the Bollywood actor helped naval officers’ release from Qatar. On Tuesday, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared the statement on her Instagram handle. In the statement, Shah Rukh Khan’s team denied any involvement with the release of naval officers and called them “unfounded”.

For More: Shah Rukh Khan’s Team Clarifies After Reports Of Actor’s Involvement In Naval Officers’ Release From Qatar

Television star Rashami Desai slammed Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins’ ad. On Monday, the duo surprised everyone by dropping an ad on erectile dysfunction. The video was shot in a television serial style, mocking the over-the-top television shows that often go viral on social media. Having worked in the TV industry for years now, Rashami said that the ad was ‘humiliating’ and ‘felt like a slap’ in the face.

For More: Rashami Desai Slams Ranveer Singh-Johnny Sins Ad, Calls It ‘Humiliating’: ‘Felt Like a Slap’

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who were together for 15 years, announced their divorce in 2021. Despite their separation, both Aamir and Kiran share an amicable bond, and that was evident when Kiran turned up for Ira Khan’s wedding festivities. In a recent interview, the filmmaker, who is currently awaiting the release of her next Laapataa Ladies, opened up on her bond with her ex-husband and also emphasised that their bond goes ‘beyond marital relationship’.

For More: Kiran Rao Opens Up On Her Divorce With Aamir Khan: ‘Wanted To Remain A Family But…’

Ranbir Kapoor will soon begin shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. If reports are to be believed, the makers are currently working on the actor’s look for the movie. As reported by India Today, Ranbir Kapoor recently underwent a look test for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s film. An insider told the entertainment portal that a photoshoot of Ranbir’s look test was held recently which impressed everyone from the team. The source also claimed that the director does not want Ranbir to gain extra muscle for the role of Lord Ram. Instead, he wants Ranbir to be in his lean avatar.

For More: Ranbir Kapoor’s Look For Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Finalised? Director Opts For Actor’s ‘Lean Avatar’

Namita Thapar has been a part of Shark Tank India ever since its first season. While the third season of the show is currently underway, in a recent interview, Namita opened up on getting “ghosted” by the founders after their deal gets aired on television. Namita was speaking to the YouTube channel Finance with Sharan when she explained that there is a “lack of integrity” from the pitchers’ side.

For More: Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar Makes SHOCKING Claim, Says Founders ‘Ghosted’ Her: ‘They See Us…’

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

