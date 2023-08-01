মঙ্গলবার , ১ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

SRK’s Zinda Banda from Jawan Is The Perfect Dance Anthem; Sidharth Malhotra Wishes Kiara On B’day

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১, ২০২৩ ১:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap july 31


Jawan's first song Zinda Banda got Shah Rukh Khan dancing in style. Sidharth Malhotra had a lovely birthday wish for wife Kiara Advani.

Jawan's first song Zinda Banda got Shah Rukh Khan dancing in style. Sidharth Malhotra had a lovely birthday wish for wife Kiara Advani.

SRK’s first song from Jawan was finally unveiled today. Sidharth Malhotra had the best birthday wishes for Kiara Advani.

Jawan song Zinda Banda: It is finally here! After days of anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee released the first song of Jawan. Titled Zinda Banda, the track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The music video stars a young Shah Rukh Khan, dancing with hundreds of women, including Sanya Malhotra and Priya Mani, in the background. The vibrant, catchy song has Anirudh written all over it.

For More: Jawan Song Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers a Dance Anthem With Anirudh Written All Over It

Kiara Advani is making the most of her 31st birthday. The actress along with hubby Sidharth Malhotra jetted off for a vacation to Italy and shared a happy video of herself as a treat to fans. Sharing the video, she wrote, ‘Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love.’ The video captured the lovebirds having a blast, as Kiara and Sidharth dived into the ocean, sporting their brightest smiles.

For More: Sidharth Malhotra Wishes Wife Kiara Advani On Her B’day; Posts ‘To Always Having The Best Time With You’

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani are reportedly parting ways and heading for a divorce after 18 years of their wedding. While two are doting parents to kids Diani and Azarius, a recent report allegedly suggests that the two have been living separately for a year now and they might be splitting on an amicable note.

For More: Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani’s Marriage Fell Apart For THIS Reason? Friend Reveals What Went Wrong

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on Karan Johar for allegedly manipulating the perception of his movies through “paid PR”. Kangana made the shocking claim amid the release of Karan’s comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Kangana on Sunday shared a series of posts and stories on her official Instagram account, attacking Karan for his old statement about how one can change the box office status of a film through PR.

For More: Kangana Ranaut Claims Karan Johar Makes Films Hit ‘With Money,’ Says ‘Itna Ghamand Toh Ravan…’

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyyami Kher’s highly anticipated sports drama Ghoomer is all set to release on August 18. Ahead of the same, the makers recently revealed the first look of the lead actors. In the film, Abhishek will be stepping into the shoes of a coach, while Saiyyami essays the role of a specially-abled bowler.

For More: Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan Is Intense Coach, Saiyami Dons Cricketer’s Jersey in First Look

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

