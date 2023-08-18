SS Rajamouli Told Aamir Khan About ‘Overacting’ in Laal Singh Chaddha; Jad and Akanksha Kiss Again

When Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was released in August 2022, it failed to leave a mark at the box office. The film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, could not impress critics and audiences alike. Now, Aamir’s cousin and director Mansoor Khan has revealed that even filmmaker SS Rajamouli had informed Aamir that he was ‘overacting’ in the Advait Chandan directorial. Mansoor had earlier told Aamir Khan his acting in the Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” was “over the top”.

For More: SS Rajamouli Told Aamir Khan ‘Overacting Lag Raha Hai’ After Watching Laal Singh Chaddha

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri are getting brutally trolled following their appearance at Palak Purswani’s star-studded birthday celebration. The duo, who made headlines for their kiss on Bigg Boss OTT season 2, was seen on the red carpet posing for pictures. During the photo-op, Jad and Akanksha were seen getting playful with each other and giving each other kisses. A video of the same has gone viral. The sight has left fans upset, with many calling them out for their act.

For More: Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri Get BRUTALLY Trolled For ‘Kissing’ In Public After Bigg Boss OTT 2 Lip-Lock

Apart from being a stellar actress and a producer, Priyanka Chopra is also a successful entrepreneur and has time and again expanded her business ambitions, by venturing into several avenues including the hospitality sector. Having said that, back in 2021, the actress started a restaurant named Sona in New York with Maneesh Goyal. Buzz is that, the actress is now stepping away from the same almost after 2 years. According to a report in People, the global icon has stepped away from her partnership with NYC restaurant Sona.

For More: Priyanka Chopra Quits Partnership With Her New York Restaurant Sona; Here’s Why

Two low-intensity bombs were reportedly thrown outside a Patna (Bihar) theatre where the screening of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was underway. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the attack created a ruckus at the cinema hall. However, no casualties have been reported. The owner of the cinema hall confirmed the news and claimed that the miscreants also bullied the staff members. He further alleged that the problem started after a couple of people, who wanted to black-market the tickets of Gadar 2, were caught. Reportedly, they have now been arrested.

For More: Gadar 2: Bombs Thrown Outside Patna Theatre, Staff Members Allegedly Bullied, No Casualties

Ahead of the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s much-awaited Dream Girl 2, the makers gifted a magical moment to fans by making his character Pooja meet the OG and legendary Dream Girl Hema Malini. In an extraordinary fusion of nostalgia and entertainment, the iconic ‘Dream Girl’ of yesteryears, Hema Malini, and the sensational ‘Dream Girl’ of today, Ayushmann Khurrana, came face-to-face, leaving fans in awe as they united to promote the highly anticipated ‘Dream Girl 2.’

For More: Viral! OG Dream Girl Hema Malini Finally Meets Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja From Dream Girl 2