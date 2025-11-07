Star Kids Born In November

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally become parents as the actress gave birth to a baby boy on November 7.

In a heartfelt joint statement, they wrote: “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025. Katrina & Vicky.” Vicky added a simple caption: “Blessed ❤️”.

Just yesterday, on November 6, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated the third birthday of their daughter, Raha.

The month of November is full of celebrity birthdays, and even several star kids’ birthdays. Recently, Ishaan Khatter celebrated his 30th birthday on November 1.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter, Esha Deol, turned a year older on November 2.

Tabu was born on November 4. Her father was actor Jamal Hashmi and her maternal aunts are actresses Shabana and Tanvi Azmi.

Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty, celebrated her birthday on November 5.

Raima Sen celebrates her birthday on November 7. She is the daughter of actress Moon Moon Sen and the granddaughter of legendary actress Suchitra Sen.