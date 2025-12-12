শুক্রবার, ১২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:১৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Started Career In Marketing, After Beauty Pageant Win She Made Debut With Cult Romantic Film Opposite Madhavan ‘Stand-and-deliver doesn’t work’: Irfan Pathan explains why Hardik Pandya’s spark vanished in 2nd T20I | Cricket News Rajinikanth’s 75th Birthday: 9 Little-Known Facts About The ‘Thalaivar’ You Must Know | Tamil Cinema News ব্রিস্টলের জাদুঘর থেকে ৬০০ শিল্পকর্ম চুরি বিএনপির সঙ্গে যুগপৎ নেতাদের বৈঠক ১৩ ডিসেম্বর, আশাবাদী মিত্ররা Rajinikanth’s Film With Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Was Shelved For THIS Reason | Bollywood News ‘Saw some good signs’: India coach Ryan ten Doeschate backs out-of-form Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav | Cricket News পাকিস্তানের সাবেক আইএসআই প্রধান ফয়েজ হামিদের ১৪ বছরের কারাদণ্ড India Under-19 37/1 in 5.2 Overs Aamir Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty Attend
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Started Career In Marketing, After Beauty Pageant Win She Made Debut With Cult Romantic Film Opposite Madhavan

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৯ সময় দেখুন
Started Career In Marketing, After Beauty Pageant Win She Made Debut With Cult Romantic Film Opposite Madhavan




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Rajinikanth’s 75th Birthday: 9 Little-Known Facts About The ‘Thalaivar’ You Must Know | Tamil Cinema News

Rajinikanth’s 75th Birthday: 9 Little-Known Facts About The ‘Thalaivar’ You Must Know | Tamil Cinema News

ব্রিস্টলের জাদুঘর থেকে ৬০০ শিল্পকর্ম চুরি

ব্রিস্টলের জাদুঘর থেকে ৬০০ শিল্পকর্ম চুরি

বিএনপির সঙ্গে যুগপৎ নেতাদের বৈঠক ১৩ ডিসেম্বর, আশাবাদী মিত্ররা

বিএনপির সঙ্গে যুগপৎ নেতাদের বৈঠক ১৩ ডিসেম্বর, আশাবাদী মিত্ররা

Rajinikanth’s Film With Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Was Shelved For THIS Reason | Bollywood News

Rajinikanth’s Film With Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Was Shelved For THIS Reason | Bollywood News

পাকিস্তানের সাবেক আইএসআই প্রধান ফয়েজ হামিদের ১৪ বছরের কারাদণ্ড

পাকিস্তানের সাবেক আইএসআই প্রধান ফয়েজ হামিদের ১৪ বছরের কারাদণ্ড

Aamir Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty Attend

Aamir Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty Attend

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST