Started Career In Marketing, After Beauty Pageant Win She Made Debut With Cult Romantic Film Opposite Madhavan

In 2000, she brought home the coveted Miss Asia Pacific International crown, winning hearts with her grace and confidence.

This diva is a popular Bollywood actress who has captivated audiences with her performances for the last 25 years.

She is none other than Dia Mirza, who turned 44 on December 9. We must admit, even the new beauties of B-Town can’t outshine the charm of this actress.

Born on 9 December 1981 in Hyderabad, Dia’s childhood was marked by challenges. Her parents parted ways when she was just four, and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Ahmed Mirza.

By the age of 16, she had already begun working, not in films, but as a marketing executive at a multimedia company.

While studying in college, she participated in Femina Miss India 2000 and finished as the second runner-up.

At just 18, she won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International, establishing herself as one of India’s standout beauty queens of that era.

In 2001, she entered the film world with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and R. Madhavan. The film didn’t perform well at the box office, but it made her a household name.

After her debut, she appeared in films like Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Deewanapan, Dum, Parineeta, and the hugely loved Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Dia has been a strong advocate for gender equality, children’s welfare, and environmental causes. In 2017, she became the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and also served as the brand ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India.

Dia tied the knot with producer Sahil Sangha in 2014, but the marriage ended in 2019. In 2021, she married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, and the couple welcomed a baby boy, Vyaan Azad Rekhi, the same year