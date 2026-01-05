‘Stop Making It Dirty’: Mahhi Vij Shares Photo With Jay Bhanushali After Announcing Separation | Television News

Last Updated: January 05, 2026, 11:36 IST

Mahhi Vij slammed media speculation around her separation from Jay Bhanushali, saying her posts weren’t aimed at him and urging press to stop negativity.

Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their separation 14 years after their marriage, and following the official statement, the actress was seen sharing cryptic notes on her Instagram stories. While many believed that her notes were directed towards Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi has now rubbished all such claims by sharing a picture with Jay along with a note.

Following stories about being a good person and prioritising self, when everyone assumed that Mahhi was trying to convey something and started targeting Jay, the actress shared a selfie with her ex-husband and wrote, “Yeah, this is us.” She further continued, “For likes n comments, media can stoop to any level. My stories are not for Jay. Stop making it dirty, just like your journalism.”

In yet another story, the actress slammed the media for their assumptions and, in strong words, she said, “Chalo logon ke bbs se nikal ke kuch toh mil raha media ko post karne ke liye. Cryptic post, hahahaha… kitne bure haal hain logon ke, pties tak ke videos daal dete hain.”

About Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot on November 11, 2011, and are proud parents to three children – daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took in in 2017.

While announcing their separation, the ex-couple took to their social media profiles and wrote, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values. For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.”

“Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else. We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward. Mahhi Vij & Jay Bhanushali,” the statement read.

