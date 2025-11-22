Stranger Things 5 To Feature Its Most Brutal Death Yet, Say Duffer Brothers | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 22, 2025, 12:56 IST

Fans are thrilled about the brutal ending of Stranger Things Season 5.

The final episode will premiere on New Year’s Eve.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and David Harbour’s Stranger Things is all set to appear for the final time this year. With fans eagerly anticipating the release, the co-creators of the horror television series teased some details from its storyline. Matt and Ross Duffer hinted at a harsh conclusion for one of the characters, leaving audiences glued to their seats.

In a recent conversation, Matt and Ross Duffer discussed the brutal fate in the fifth instalment of Stranger Things. Although the last four seasons witnessed the demise of many favourite characters of the series, including Bob Newby and Eddie Munson, neither of them seems as gruesome as the upcoming one, according to the writer-director duo. “I would say season five is not as brutal as season four, but it features the most shocking death of any season,” Matt told The Times.

Matt Duffer Gives A Sneak Peek Into The Violence In Stranger Things Season 5

With the first volume set to debut on November 26 (November 27 in India), the masterminds behind Stranger Things revealed that at least one character’s death will be violent in the upcoming final season. However, the creators mentioned how they “hold back” from excessive violence. Despite this, they have also found complete satisfaction from their work while concluding the Netflix series.

“We’re extremely proud of Season 5. There are several scenes I’m particularly eager for them to witness,” Matt continued.

Duffer Brothers On Other Creative Sides Of Stranger Things Season 5

Following this, Matt recounted the background score and the last-minute post-production procedures. He shared, “We actually just viewed the finale with completed sound yesterday and perhaps of all the episodes, that’s the one I’m most thrilled for them to experience.” However, fans are ecstatic, whether a hero or a villain, or will Vecna (Jaime Campbell Bower) face this brutal ending in Stranger Things 5?

The Duffer brothers discussed the staggered release of episodes according to the schedule. “And episode 4, because that is another… we have two finales in a sense, four and then eight. So those are the two major episodes and the ones that we take pride in,” Ross added.

The next volume of Stranger Things Season 5 will release on Christmas, followed by the final episode on New Year’s Eve.

Cast Of Stranger Things Season 5

The returning cast of the fifth instalment are Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Jamie Campbell Bower.

They are joined by newcomers Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux and Linda Hamilton, as well as Amybeth McNulty, who is promoted to the main cast after appearing as a guest in the previous season.

First Published: November 22, 2025, 12:56 IST

