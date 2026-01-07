Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp Open Up On Their Final Scenes | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 07, 2026, 10:23 IST

Stranger Things cast shared their thoughts on the endings given to their characters and the impact the show had on them personally.

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things fans have watched the cast members grow.

(Photo Credit: X)

The hit Netflix series Stranger Things has officially ended, giving fans a final look at Hawkins and the mysterious Upside Down. Since its debut in 2016, fans have watched the characters grow and change. After 10 years of adventures, friendships and supernatural battles, the series’ conclusion brought an emotional farewell for everyone.

Recently, the cast, including Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown, shared their thoughts on the endings given to their characters. They also opened up about their final table read, which, for them, was an unforgettable experience and the impact the show had on them personally.

Stranger Things Reacts To Their Characters’ Emotional Endings

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Millie Bobby Brown said, “I’m so grateful and honoured. I cherish every second I get to spend with the people, but also my character. I’m going to miss the best friends I got to make that I’ll keep with me forever. The people, the crew, the cast, the Duffers, Shawn, Netflix, they’ve taken care of us so well.”

Noah Schnapp explained, “I remember crying a lot at the final table read. They had us read it for the first time all together and I just think it was perfect. They really left nothing more to be told. Once I wrapped, I felt it was time to let Will go. Now I’ve really made peace with it and especially sharing these final episodes with the fans, the fact that these stories have been told and the journeys are done. Even though the story is over, I’ll take with me the lessons I’ve learned. I’m going to take the relationships with me forever, and I just hope this show can have a lasting, positive impact.”

Jamie Campbell Bower shared, “When I read my ending, I felt emotional. Super, super emotional. I know that’s a blanket word to cover many things and many feelings. But I felt very emotional. I’ve had the most amazing time making this show. It’s been such a blessing. It has changed so much of my life. It takes up a lot of brain space when you’re playing a character like that. You’re constantly thinking about it. Was it lonely? I suppose, personally, it became less lonely as the journey went on and particularly as we got to episodes seven and eight. Now I’m feeling a lot lighter. It’s been really nice to unpack [these final episodes], and with the finale out, I’ve released him.”

Natalia Dyer said she felt happy with how her character Nancy’s story ended. She felt the writers listened to her thoughts, even though the final decisions were not hers. After spending so much time as the character, she cared a lot about what will happen to her, so it felt natural to share her input. Finn Wolfhard was a bit blank when he finished his final scene. He focused on spending time with the cast and experiencing the emotions together. Reading the ending made him feel sad, but he also felt it was the right way to end the show.

Sadie Sink added that filming Max’s last scenes felt surreal. She said the last day was emotional because it brought out all the feelings. She appreciated how the writers wrapped up each character’s story and said the cast supported each other in the final days.

The Duffer Brothers, who created and directed Stranger Things, explained that they talked to all the actors about how their characters’ stories will end. They wanted to make sure the actors were happy with where their characters were going because the actors know their roles very well.

One part that changed the most was the rooftop scene with the older teen characters played by Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke and Joe Keery. The directors worked on this scene together with the actors on the day of filming and there is also a longer version of the scene that goes on for at least five minutes more than what was shown.

First Published: January 07, 2026, 10:23 IST

