মঙ্গলবার, ০২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:২৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
What Is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivah? Meaning, Rituals, ‘Who Can Do It’ Explained Amid Samantha-Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding | Viral News ‘Best coach and human’: Ex KKR star slams critics, delivers powerful defence of Gautam Gambhir | Cricket News Stranger Things S05: Jamie Campbell Bower Breaks Down Vecna’s New Look And ‘Mr. Whatsit’ I N18G আপিলে পক্ষভুক্ত হলেন মির্জা ফখরুল ‘What a welcome!’: Virat Kohli showered with red flowers by young fans in Raipur – Watch | Cricket News ইমরান খানের মৃত্যু গুজব পাকিস্তানে বিক্ষোভের ডাক, রাওয়ালপিন্ডিতে ১৪৪ ধারা জারি Veteran Actress Opens Up About Her 52-Year-Long Marriage ‘Personal trainer, top-class facilities’: Dale Steyn reveals Virat Kohli’s preparation routine in London | Cricket News Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids: ‘Jab Shaadi Ki Thi…’ | Television News ‘If you don’t score on turning tracks, you’re not great’: Sunil Gavaskar slams double standards after Perth pitch gets top rating | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Stranger Things S05: Jamie Campbell Bower Breaks Down Vecna’s New Look And ‘Mr. Whatsit’ I N18G

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Stranger Things S05: Jamie Campbell Bower Breaks Down Vecna’s New Look And ‘Mr. Whatsit’ I N18G


British actor Jamie Campbell Bower returns as the terrifying Vecna in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, revealing a new look, a faster prosthetic process, and the intense character work that goes into bringing the supervillain to life. From seven-hour makeup sessions to sipping smoothies through straws to protect his prosthetics, in this candid chat, Bower shares behind-the-scenes insights into embodying both Vecna and his unsettling new disguise, Mr. Whatsit, an eerie blend inspired by Mr. Rogers, Willy Wonka and the Pied Piper. Watch this video for more.

Last Updated: December 02, 2025, 10:52 IST



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
What Is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivah? Meaning, Rituals, ‘Who Can Do It’ Explained Amid Samantha-Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding | Viral News

What Is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivah? Meaning, Rituals, ‘Who Can Do It’ Explained Amid Samantha-Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding | Viral News

আপিলে পক্ষভুক্ত হলেন মির্জা ফখরুল

আপিলে পক্ষভুক্ত হলেন মির্জা ফখরুল

ইমরান খানের মৃত্যু গুজব পাকিস্তানে বিক্ষোভের ডাক, রাওয়ালপিন্ডিতে ১৪৪ ধারা জারি

ইমরান খানের মৃত্যু গুজব পাকিস্তানে বিক্ষোভের ডাক, রাওয়ালপিন্ডিতে ১৪৪ ধারা জারি

Veteran Actress Opens Up About Her 52-Year-Long Marriage

Veteran Actress Opens Up About Her 52-Year-Long Marriage

Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids: ‘Jab Shaadi Ki Thi…’ | Television News

Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids: ‘Jab Shaadi Ki Thi…’ | Television News

এশিয়ার ৪ দেশে ঘূর্ণিঝড়-বন্যা-ভূমিধসে মৃতের সংখ্যা হাজার ছাড়াল

এশিয়ার ৪ দেশে ঘূর্ণিঝড়-বন্যা-ভূমিধসে মৃতের সংখ্যা হাজার ছাড়াল

বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
বিশ্বব্যাপী যুদ্ধের প্রভাবে বেড়েছে শীর্ষ অস্ত্র নির্মাতাদের আয়: সিপ্রি রিপোর্ট
বিশ্বব্যাপী যুদ্ধের প্রভাবে বেড়েছে শীর্ষ অস্ত্র নির্মাতাদের আয়: সিপ্রি রিপোর্ট
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST