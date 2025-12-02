Stranger Things S05: Jamie Campbell Bower Breaks Down Vecna’s New Look And ‘Mr. Whatsit’ I N18G

British actor Jamie Campbell Bower returns as the terrifying Vecna in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, revealing a new look, a faster prosthetic process, and the intense character work that goes into bringing the supervillain to life. From seven-hour makeup sessions to sipping smoothies through straws to protect his prosthetics, in this candid chat, Bower shares behind-the-scenes insights into embodying both Vecna and his unsettling new disguise, Mr. Whatsit, an eerie blend inspired by Mr. Rogers, Willy Wonka and the Pied Piper. Watch this video for more.

Last Updated: December 02, 2025, 10:52 IST