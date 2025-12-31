Stranger Things Season 5 Fixes Major Editing Goof In Volume 2 After Fans Spot Error | Web-series News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 03:33 IST

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2 quietly fixes an editing error after fans spotted a modern clothing anachronism. Here’s what changed and why it mattered.

The Duffer Brothers may not need supernatural powers, but their attention to detail remains razor-sharp. Stranger Things has quietly fixed an editing error in Season 5, Volume 2 after sharp-eyed viewers spotted a noticeable anachronism following the show’s December 25 release.

The issue appeared in episode seven, titled The Bridge, during a harrowing scene involving Holly Wheeler, played by Nell Fisher. As Holly struggled to free herself from Vecna’s vine-like restraints, fans noticed that she was wearing a visible Under Armour ColdGear shirt beneath her green sweater. While the moment added realism to her frantic escape, it also created a timeline problem—the series is set in 1987, nearly a decade before Under Armour was founded.

Fans Spot the Slip-Up Online

The discrepancy quickly sparked discussion across social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Viewers pointed out the branding inconsistency almost immediately after Volume 2 dropped, with reactions ranging from amused to forgiving.

As one user joked on X, “Holly wearing Under Armour in season five of @Stranger_Things is more unsettling than Vecna.”

Another fan was far more relaxed about the oversight, writing on Reddit, “Guys, this isn’t a big deal. Mistakes happen. I didn’t even notice.”

Despite the mixed reactions, the creators wasted no time addressing the issue. Without any official announcement, the Under Armour logo was digitally removed from the scene. In the updated version, Holly’s escape from Vecna’s pod in the Abyss—also known as Dimension X—now unfolds without the modern branding distraction.

Holly Wheeler’s Expanded Role in the Final Season

Beyond the brief editing hiccup, Holly Wheeler plays a significantly larger role in Stranger Things’ final chapter. Previously portrayed by twins Anniston Price and Tinsley Price, the character had largely been shielded from the horrors of the Upside Down in earlier seasons.

Season 5 changes that completely, positioning Holly as a crucial piece of the story—particularly in Max Mayfield’s arc. In fact, co-creator Matt Duffer admitted that Holly’s importance evolved organically during the writing process.

“We knew [Max] was going to be trapped in Vecna’s mind,” Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on December 25, “but her story really evolved a lot as we worked on it with the writers.”

With tension mounting and character arcs converging, Stranger Things continues to prove that even small details matter to both fans and creators alike.

Volume 3 of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix India on January 1, 2026, at 6 am.

