Stree 2 Review: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao Film Is a Laugh Riot Despite Flaws

Stree 2 Movie Review: Bollywood has had a mixed record with sequels—some have hit the mark, while others have fallen short. In the case of Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the stakes were especially high. The sequel steps away from Raj & DK’s original vision and falls under the direction of Amar Kaushik and Niren Bhatt, who previously showcased their craft in Bhediya. The big question is: do they do justice to Stree 2? Let’s find out.

As the trailer hinted, Stree 2 revolves around a new demon terrorising Chanderi. This time, a headless monster is kidnapping women in the dead of night, prompting the return of Stree. Chanderi is once again in peril, and Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends—played by Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana—are on a mission to save the village. They are joined by the mysterious “Girl With No Name” (Shraddha Kapoor), who warns them that they have only a few days to defeat the demon, or else all will be lost.

With a clear objective, the gang sets out to stop the demon, Sarkata. Along the way, they encounter various obstacles, but tackle each one with humor and determination. Kudos to Amar Kaushik and Niren Bhatt for not only preserving the charm of the original Stree in the first half but also elevating the humor in several scenes. The duo skillfully integrates Hollywood pop culture references into the dialogue, including a hilarious nod to The Big Bang Theory’s “Soft Kitty, Warm Kitty” and a Mission Impossible theme played on the Veena, which had me in splits.

The first half of the film sails by smoothly, but the second half hits choppy waters. The storyline takes a turn reminiscent of Stranger Things, with women held captive in an alternate universe accessible only through a Harry Potter-style Platform Nine and Three-Quarters gateway. At this point, the film borrows heavily from the West, diluting the originality that made the first Stree so special.

The climax feels somewhat underwhelming, leaving me questioning the purpose of the entire battle. And then there are the cameos. While nods to Bhediya and another (spoiler) character are meant to excite fans and establish the future of the horror-comedy universe, they also introduce plot holes that remain unresolved. The post-credits scene is clumsily placed between two songs, leaving viewers unsure whether to stay or leave.

Despite the shortcomings in the story, the dialogues are spot-on, ensuring you’ll be laughing every 15 minutes.

On the acting front, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao steer the ship effortlessly to the end. It’s refreshing to see Shraddha in an action role, and she should explore more of it in the future. However, it’s disappointing that her role is limited, especially given how much the Stree universe relies on her character. Rajkummar Rao delivers another memorable performance, showcasing his versatility across genres, from serious in Shrikant to emotionally intense in Mr & Mrs Mahi, and now comedy in Stree 2.

Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana are scene-stealers. They keep the film afloat during slower moments, and Pankaj and Abhishek’s on-screen camaraderie is a highlight.

The VFX start off strong, particularly in the first half with effective jump scares. However, they falter a bit in the climax. The songs, unfortunately, don’t match up to those from the first Stree film; none have left a lasting impression. Despite its flaws, Stree 2 is a fun watch.

Bottom Line: The film is entertaining, despite a confusing climax. Watch it for the laughs—it’s worth the ride.