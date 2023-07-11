মঙ্গলবার , ১১ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২৭শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Start Filming For The Horror-Comedy In Chanderi

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১১, ২০২৩ ৩:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 6 4


Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Stree 2.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Stree 2.

Shraddha Kapoor is in Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, to shoot for Stree sequel. And now, a motion teaser that says the filming has started has also been dropped.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted recently at the Mumbai airport, as she took off to Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, to shoot for Stree sequel. And now, a motion teaser that says the filming has started has been dropped.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the lead cast of the film, shared the teaser and wrote in Hindi, “Ek baar phir चंदेरी में फैला aantak!???? स्त्री २ filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh- August 2024!”

As Shraddha left for Chanderi, she looked elegant as she walked out of her car and greeted the cameramen. She styled her airport look with a printed kurta set and sported a no-makeup look. She accessorised her outfit with golden hoop earrings and a white bag.

Stree, a comedy horror film directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj and DK, takes inspiration from the urban legend Nale Ba (Come tomorrow) of Karnataka. The story revolves around a witch who kidnaps men at night while they are alone, leaving only their clothes behind. ‘Stree 2’ is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy film. The 2018 film starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha in the lead roles. Actors Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi played supporting roles in the movie. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film was dubbed a blockbuster hit and received praise from audiences and critics. The makers of the film had earlier announced the release date of Stree 2 at a grand event in Mumbai. The team revealed that the sequel to the horror comedy film will be released in August 2024.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the movie Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which garnered a positive response from the audience. Currently, as per reports, she has signed her new film, Chandu Champion, however, an official confirmation is awaited.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Dengu ctg 1
চট্টগ্রামে ডেঙ্গু ‘আশঙ্কাজনক’, হাসপাতালে বাড়ছে ভিড়
বাংলাদেশ
1689068956 photo
Lord Hanuman is official mascot of Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
Tomatoes 1
আকাশছোঁয়া দাম! টমেটোর বিরহ ভুলে হেঁসেলে ব্যবহার করুন এই ৭ উপাদান, স্বাদে টেক্কা দেবে Try These Recipes with 7 Substitutes of expensive Tomatoes in Kitchen – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
fotojet 6 4
Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Start Filming For The Horror-Comedy In Chanderi
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 1302129717256114

সিইউএফএল’র চার শ্রমিককে স্ট্যান্ড রিলিজ

 WhatsApp tricks what is the meaning of security change code notification 7 1

WhatsApp-এ কি মাঝে মাঝে এমন লেখা আসে! ভাল না খারাপ, এখনই জানুন

 BNP Fakhrul 2 February 2023

উপনির্বাচনে ৫ শতাংশের বেশি ভোট পড়েনি: ফখরুল

 l3 20210702102844

সাত দিনের লকডাউনের ২য় দিনের পরিস্থিতি

 bing

নতুন রূপে আসছে Bing, সার্চ ইঞ্জিনের ধারণা বদলে দিতে পারে এই পরিবর্তন – News18 Bangla

 IMG 20220723 WA0009

ত্রৈমাসিক সমন্বয় সভায় উপকূলে দীর্ঘমেয়াদী পরিকল্পনা গ্রহণের দাবী

 SHIP 1

ফের নামছে প্রমোদতরী ‘বে ওয়ান’

 wm College Gov 12 October 2021

৩০৩ কলেজ সরকারি হওয়ার অপেক্ষার শেষ কবে?

 1631142833 photo

British teen qualifier Raducanu reaches US Open semi-final | Tennis News

 dksbs

Tiger Shroff Gives a Shoutout to Disha Patani’s Ek Villain Returns Amid Breakup Reports