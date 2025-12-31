বুধবার, ৩১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Subhash Ghai Remembers Dharmendra After Watching Ikkis: ‘Congratulations To Deol Family’ | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Based on the life of young braveheart, Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, during the 1971 war, Ikkis will see Dharmendra playing Arun’s father.

Subhash Ghai watches Dharmendra's last movie, Ikkis.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai got a little emotional after witnessing the overwhelming response received by Dharmendra’s last release “Ikkis” during a special screening. Ghai expressed his delight that everyone loved the movie and also applauded the performances by the core cast, comprising Jaideep Ahlawat and Agasta Nanda.

Congratulating the Deol family and the makers of “Ikkis”, Ghai wrote on his Instagram, “My heart goes for DHARAM pa ji last film IKKIS which got a warming applause YESTERDAY AT ITS PREMIER in Mumbai. (sic).”

“I m so glad that everyone praised the movie’s emotional drama n performances. I must watch this. Sure…My hearty congratulations to dear deol family n team of maddock films with special compliments for jaideep alahwat n Agastya nanda for their brilliant performances. Stay blessed always (Folded hands emoji) love,” the ‘Taal’ maker added.

On Tuesday, actress Ameesha Patel also thanked Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for hosting a special screening for “Ikkis”. The ‘Gadar’ actress claimed that Dharmendra’s cute innocence made “Ikkis” a heartwarming watch.

Calling the movie “sweet and endearing”, Ameesha shared on social media, “Thank u @iamsunnydeol n @iambobbydeol for the special screening of @aapkadharam ( Dharamji’s) last film — a fitting tribute to our LEGEND!! Such a sweet, emotional n endearing film that truly touches ur heart !! Only Dharamji n his cute innocence cud have made IKKIS so heartwarming to watch (Folded hands emojis).”

It must be noted that Dharmendra passed away on the same day the makers released his character poster from the drama.

Based on the life of young braveheart, Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, during the 1971 war, the drama will see Dharmendra playing Arun’s father.

Earlier, the makers also shared an emotional poem penned by Dharmendra with the name, “Aj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaanwa”. The poem reflects Dharmendra’s longing and nostalgia for his beloved pind (village).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

December 31, 2025, 09:27 IST

