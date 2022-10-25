মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৯ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Succession Season 4 Will Drop in Early 2023, Teaser Trailer Promises More Roy Family Battles

succession brian cox


A new teaser trailer for the fourth season of “Succession” is short but delivers the drama. It also confirms when viewers can expect to see the new season of the HBO show. (CNN and HBO are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The teaser aired during the “House of the Dragon” Season 1 finale and had spring 2023 on the closing title card.

New episodes of “Succession” will follow the Season 3 finale, which saw Logan Roy selling Waystar Royco with his kids unable to stop him. In a shocking turn of events, Siobhan Roy’s husband Tom Wambsgans betrays her and her siblings. Here’s how fans are reacting to the teaser on social media:

An official synopsis for the show promises more Roy family battles, saying: “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

“Everything I try to do, people turn against me,” Logan Roy says in the trailer. Elsewhere, we see battle lines drawn as other members of the Roy family and their allies deal with the fallout of Logan’s decisions.

Read all the Latest Movies News here





Source link

