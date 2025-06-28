‘Such A Young, Beautiful Soul’: Munmun Dutta Reacts To Shefali Jariwala’s Death | Television News

Last Updated: June 28, 2025, 13:55 IST

Shefali Jariwala was best known for her unforgettable appearance in the early 2000s hit music video Kaanta Laga, which earned her the moniker Kaanta Laga Girl.

Munmun Dutta also urged people to be sensitive during this difficult time.

The sudden demise of Shefali Jariwala has left the entertainment industry in deep shock and sadness. The actor and model passed away at the age of 42 in Mumbai. Her untimely death has stunned fans, friends and colleagues alike with many still trying to come to terms with the heartbreaking news. Shefali was best known for her unforgettable appearance in the early 2000s hit music video Kaanta Laga which earned her the moniker Kaanta Laga Girl. Tributes began to pour in from across the entertainment world for the late actress. Among those who shared their grief was Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta.

Munmun took to her Instagram Stories to express her sorrow and disbelief. “It’s too difficult to process this. Still cannot wrap my head around this. Never thought I would be writing this for such a young, beautiful, talented industry colleague. Honestly, I don’t even know what to write,” she wrote.

Munmun also urged people to be sensitive during this difficult time. “Please respect the family’s privacy at this trying time,” she added.

According to initial reports, Shefali passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest late Friday night, sometime between June 27 and 28. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, along with three other people. But by the time they reached the hospital, doctors declared her dead.

Now, a report by the news agency IANS suggests that the Mumbai Police are treating her death as suspicious. As a result, they have begun a preliminary investigation to look into the circumstances surrounding her sudden passing. As part of this process, police officials have started questioning the domestic help and cook present in Shefali’s home. A forensic team also visited her residence and carried out an extensive search of the premises.

Apart from her early music video success, Shefali also featured in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar. Later, she stepped into the world of reality television. She appeared in Nach Baliye alongside her husband Parag and was later seen in Bigg Boss 13.

Talking about her personal life, she was earlier married to music composer Harmeet Singh of the popular Meet Brothers duo. The marriage ended in divorce in 2009. Some years later, Shefali found love again in Parag. The two dated for nearly four years before tying the knot in 2014.

