'I was preparing …': Abhishek Sharma reveals planning behind Player of the Series show in Australia | Cricket News ট্রাক চাপায় মোটরসাইকেল আরহি নিহত Zarine Khan's Death: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Neetu Kapoor Visit Sanjay Khan's Home To Offer Condolences | Bollywood News Rain washes out Brisbane decider as India seal T20I series 2-1 over Australia | Cricket News উদ্ভাবন, নীতি ও সহযোগিতাকে কেন্দ্র করে 'ফিনটেক সামিট' অনুষ্ঠিত Zootopia 2 Trailer Out: Shraddha Kapoor Lends Voice To Judy Hopps In Hindi, Fans Call It 'Perfect Match' | Hollywood News ভুল চিকিৎসায় রোগীর মৃত্যু, স্বজনদের মারধর, আহত ৫ Rishabh Pant eases injury fears after retiring hurt; returns to bat for India A against South Africa A | Cricket News 'শিক্ষার উদ্দেশ্যই হচ্ছে মানুষের সুপ্ত প্রতিভাকে বিকশিত করা'
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Sudhanshu Pandey Finally Addresses Anupamaa Exit, Says ‘I Feel Blessed Yet Scared’ | Television News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Sudhanshu Pandey opens up about leaving Anupamaa, calling himself blessed yet scared to ever receive the same love again.

A year after his exit from Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey reflected on his journey and the immense love he continues to receive from fans.

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who became a household name for his portrayal of Vanraj Shah in the hit TV series Anupamaa, exited the show in August 2024. Even a year later, fans continue to remember him fondly, often speculating about the real reason behind his departure.

Sudhanshu Pandey on Not Addressing Rumours

In a recent conversation with The Free Press Journal, Sudhanshu was asked if he ever felt the urge to clear the air about the rumours surrounding his exit. The actor calmly replied, “Never, it doesn’t matter. Every story that comes out is only a phase. We will get over it after some time; people will have something else to talk about, like they do always.”

On His Exit From Anupamaa

When Sudhanshu left the show last year, speculation was rife that he had fallen out with co-star Rupali Ganguly. At the time, he confirmed his departure through a social media post, writing, “Main ab Anupamaa show ka hissa nahi hu.”

Addressing these rumours now, Sudhanshu reflected on the decision with maturity, saying, “I always say that everything, jab samay aa jata hai to samay aa jata hai — whether it is to quit something or when your life comes to an end. Jo bhi jariya bana ho, chahe wo kisi se ladayi hui ho, maar-peet hui ho, ya maine kuch decision liya ho… my time had come to quit the show, which is why I did.”

Actor Reflects on Love From Fans

Despite moving on from Anupamaa, Sudhanshu admits that the love he still receives from fans is overwhelming — and even a little intimidating. “I feel a little scared,” he confessed. “Ab aisa kya karunga jisse main itna pyar generate kar pau? It’s a beautiful but daunting feeling to know that people still associate me so deeply with Vanraj.”

A Role That Defined His Career

Sudhanshu Pandey’s performance as Vanraj Shah — complex, flawed, yet relatable — made him one of Indian television’s most memorable characters. While his departure marked the end of an era for Anupamaa, the actor’s dignified handling of the aftermath continues to win admiration, both on and off screen.

November 08, 2025, 18:28 IST

