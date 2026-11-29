Sudhir Dalvi, best known for playing Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, was hospitalised at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital in October 2025. The 86-year-old actor was diagnosed with severe sepsis, a serious infection that left him critically ill. He remained in hospital for over a month.

Dalvi’s treatment placed a heavy financial burden on his family. His wife, Suhas, said they had already spent around ₹10 lakh, while the expenses were expected to rise further. The family eventually approached the film industry and others for financial assistance.

In November 2025, the Bombay High Court allowed the Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi to provide Rs 11 lakh towards Dalvi’s medical treatment. The court noted that the veteran actor needed financial assistance and recognised his contribution through his portrayal of Sai Baba.

Dalvi’s wife later revealed that several members of the film industry helped with his medical expenses. She specifically named Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan among those who stepped forward. Johnny Lever, Tabu and Himesh Reshammiya also contributed, according to earlier reports.

Sudhir Dalvi was only 38 when he played Sai Baba in Manoj Kumar’s Shirdi Ke Sai Baba (1977). The film became a major success, and audiences began identifying him so closely with the spiritual figure that people started greeting him with folded hands.

Sudhir Dalvi recalled approaching filmmaker Shakti Samanta for work after the success of Shirdi Ke Sai Baba. Samanta, who was a Sai Baba devotee, reportedly told him not to ask for roles and instead offered him Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 every month if he visited his office. He said he could not separate Dalvi from his image of Sai Baba.

Dalvi said there was a period when he was not getting work and his wife was supporting the family. His career eventually moved towards television after Ramanand Sagar approached him to play Vashisht in Ramayan. He later appeared in shows including Junoon, Jai Hanuman and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.