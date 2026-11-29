Mohammedan Sporting (TOI Photo)

KOLKATA: Buried under a severe financial crisis and lacking a major sponsor, Mohammedan Sporting Club is scrambling to stay afloat in the ongoing Indian Football League (IFL).Following a Saturday meeting, club officials decided to send an SOS to the Suvendu Adhikari government for financial assistance.“The club is running with massive losses. Organizing a single match costs between Rs 6-7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. We have also outstanding dues amounting to crores. Under these circumstances, taking part in the IFL doesn’t look financially possible,” club secretary general Sk Wasim Akram said.“However, we have decided to seek help from the state government and will apprise the chief minister of the club’s situation with a formal letter. We are still hopeful,” Akram told TOI.On Friday, senior club officials met with a group of supporters to explain the dire financial situation that has forced the drastic decision.Mohammedan SC — relegated from the Indian Super League last season — are at the bottom of the IFL table, having lost all their four matches so far. According to the league fixtures, the black-and-white brigade is scheduled to take on Chanmari in Aizawl on Dec. 1.“The club has been surviving on funds provided by me, club president (Ghazal uz Zafar), and a few well-wishers. We’ve managed to pull in around Rs 4 crore. We’ve also tried searching for a sponsor, but in vain. This can’t go on much longer,” Akram added.According to the official, the club is also weighed down by financial liabilities left behind by previous administrations.The club administration is likely to wait for some time before taking any drastic call.“The kind of situation a supporters-based club like Mohammedan SC has plunged itself in is not a good advertisement of football. And we hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Akram said.Interestingly, the Akram-Zafar assumed control of the club’s administration in Aug after “relieving” Humayun Kabir of his duties as president.Kabir, an Aam Janata Unnayan Party MLA, had taken the reins soon after the state assembly elections with a promise to “solve” the club’s financial woes. However, his brief tenure was marked by unfulfilled promises with three of his Rs 50 lakh cheques allegedly bounced, prompting the executive committee to oust him.