Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Dance To The Archies Song, Janhvi Kapoor Can’t Keep Calm

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. They along with their co-stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot and Yuvraj Menda have jetted off to Brazil to release the film’s trailer at the Tudum Fan event of Netflix. The kids also gave a power-packed stage performance on The Archies song Sunoh.

The official handle of Netflix dropped the video and wrote, “The Archies ka pehla (first) performance!! We have no words because they stole ‘em all.” On seeing the video, Janhvi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda and many others cheered for them.

In the video, Khushi looked pretty in a knee-length frock with shades of orange and white. Suhana on the other hand, looked stunning in a printed white shirt teamed with a short brown dress and black tights. Agastya donned a striped white T-shirt with grey pants, and Aditi was seen wearing a floral top with a sweater and long skirt. Mihir Ahuja on the other hand wore a printed white shirt, black trousers with suspenders and a golf cap.

Have a look at the video:

While fans are excited ever since the first teaser was dropped, makers have unveiled another trailer to amp up the excitement further. The new trailer has all the Wes Anderson vibes to it since it captured the ethos of a fictional hilly town In India called Riverdale. The story will be set in 1964 as the viewers are sucked into the world of rock & roll, pretty girls and handsome boys, friendship, freedom, love and heartbreaks. One gets to see the glimpse of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and the rest of the cast dancing and enjoying each other’s company with a peppy number in the background.

Suhana Khan shared the trailer on her timeline with the caption, “Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies ♥️”.

Janhvi Kapoor shared the film’s teaser on her Instagram stories and wrote, “This looks so exciting! I can’t wait. What a fun world you guys have created, it’s going to be magic. And my baby Khushi Kapoor I love you can I bite your cheeks I miss you.”

Speaking about the teen drama, director Zoya Akhtar had earlier shared, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous.”

The Archies will be releasing on Netflix later this year.