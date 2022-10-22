শনিবার , ২২ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৬ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Suhana Khan Stuns In Golden Saree As She Arrives At Bhumi Pednekar’s Party

অক্টোবর ২২, ২০২২ ৯:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
suhana 1 1


Last Updated: October 22, 2022, 08:56 IST

Suhana Khan attends Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Suhana Khan attends Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali party. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Besides Suhana Khan, her brother Aryan Khan also attended Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali party on Friday night.

Diwali fever has gripped the nation and Bollywood is no different. Almost on daily basis, celebrities are making stylish appearances as they attend Diwali parties in the city. On Friday night, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was also snapped arriving at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali bash.

The starkid arrived in a stunning golden saree. She tied her hair into a ponytail and accessorised her look with earrings. Just a day before, Suhana was also spotted at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party for which she sported a gold and beige saree too. Check out Suhana Khan’s Diwali look here:

Besides Suhana, her brother Aryan Khan also attended the bash. Among others, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Sussane Khan also attended Bhumi’s Diwali party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The coming-of-age film would also introduce fresh faces like Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film is slated to release in 2023.

The first look of Suhana from The Archies was released a few months ago when even Shah Rukh did took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for his daughter. “Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor,” he had written.

Read all the Latest Movies News here





Source link

