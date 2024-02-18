রবিবার , ১৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Suhani Bhatnagar’s Parents REVEAL Dangal Star Was Diagnosed With Dermatomyositis: ‘Her Oxygen Level Was Low’

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২৪ ৩:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Dangal star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away at the age of 19.

Suhani Bhatnagar’s parents shared that their daughter was suffering from a rare autoimmune disorder.

Aamir Khan’s on-screen daughter, who played the role of Junior Babita Phogat in Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal passed away on Saturday. She was 19. While the exact cause of her death remained unknown initially, Suhani’s parents have come forward to share that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder dermatomyositis due to which she was admitted to AIIMS hospital for the past 10 days.

Suhani’s father Puneet Bhatnagar has shared the cause of the death of her daughter with the media. According to him, Suhani developed swelling in her hands two months ago, which later spread to other parts of her body.

She was then diagnosed with dermatomyositis and was prescribed steroids, since that is the only cure to the ailment. However, the medication had a side effect on her immune system, leading to an infection that weakened her lungs and water accumulation in the vital organ. As a result, she had difficulty breathing and passed away on Friday. Her cremation took place on February 17.

“Even after putting her on a ventilator, her oxygen level was very low, and then yesterday evening at 7 pm, the AIIMS doctors said ‘she is not more,” he informed.

Suhani Bhatnagar’s mother added that Suhani was performing well in college and she had plans to return to acting after her graduation. She said, “She was performing very well in college, she even topped in the last semester. She was brilliant in everything and wanted to excel in whatever she wanted to do. Our daughter has made us very proud.”

Suhani’s debut film Dangal charted history in Bollywood. The sports drama was directed by Nilesh Tiwari. The inspiring biopic is based on renowned wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. Suhani played the younger version of Babita, while Sanya Malhotra essayed the older Babita Phogat. Zaira Wasim stepped into the role of the child version of Geeta Phogat, while Fatima Sana Shaikh played the role of elder Geeta Phogat. Dangal was made with a budget of Rs 70 crore. It grossed Rs 538.03 crore in India and a staggering Rs 1,960 crore worldwide.

