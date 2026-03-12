Sumit Antil leads India’s dominant day at World Para Athletics Grand Prix with javelin gold | Cricket News

Sumit Antil in Paris Paralympics 2024. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India enjoyed a dominant day at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, with Paralympic champion Sumit Antil leading the charge by winning gold in the men’s javelin throw (F43/F44/F64). The double Paralympic gold medallist produced a powerful throw of 69.25 metres to secure the top spot. Fellow Indians Pushpendra Singh and Poonam Ram completed the podium with silver and bronze respectively.Antil admitted that his winning throw was better than he had expected. “This time we have multiple tournaments lined up. I will try to perform well in the upcoming competitions. It is an off-season loading phase for me. I was not expecting such a throw; I expected around 67-68m, but the throw was good today at 69.25m. So I am happy, and my team is happy as well,” he said.The 27-year-old from Sonipat, Haryana, added that he is focusing on improving gradually rather than changing his technique. “I am not changing my technique because we know we are moving in the right direction in our training. Right now, we just need the right conditions where the throw falls perfectly in place. That is why I am participating in tournaments so I can find those conditions somewhere,” he added.Looking ahead, Antil has already set a major target for the season. “I am targeting the Asian Games, and the goal is 75m. I haven’t achieved it yet in practice, and no athlete has done it yet, but I am working on whatever improvements are possible in technique or strength to reach that mark.”India’s success was not limited to javelin, as several athletes delivered medal-winning performances across track and field events. The country dominated multiple races and throwing events, including the 400m races, shot put, long jump, discus throw, and javelin, with Indian athletes frequently sweeping the podium.Overall, it was another impressive outing for India’s para-athletics contingent, showcasing strong depth and momentum ahead of upcoming international competitions.