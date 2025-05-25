Advertise here
রবিবার , ২৫ মে ২০২৫ | ১২ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Suniel Shetty Defends Salman Khan’s Box Office Failures; K3G Actress Malvika Raaj Expecting First Child

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৫, ২০২৫ ১০:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Suniel Shetty Defends Salman Khan’s Box Office Failures; K3G Actress Malvika Raaj Expecting First Child


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Suniel Shetty defends Salman Khan’s ‘flops’, says they still earn ₹200 crore. Meanwhile, K3G actress Malvika Raaj announces pregnancy with husband Pranav Bagga.

Suniel Shetty defends Salman Khan’s box-office performance, says even his ‘flops’ earn ₹200 crore. Malvika Raaj Bagga announces pregnancy with husband Pranav Bagga.

Suniel Shetty defends Salman Khan’s box-office performance, says even his ‘flops’ earn ₹200 crore. Malvika Raaj Bagga announces pregnancy with husband Pranav Bagga.

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty shares a great bond with Salman Khan. In a recent conversation, he talked about his friendship with the Bollywood superstar, and said that while they don’t meet very frequently, they have a lot of love and respect for each other. When asked about Salman’s box-office failures, Suniel backed him, and said that even his ‘flops’ earn around Rs 200 crore, while for many other films, that figure would be considered a big hit or even a superhit. He said that the box office figures of most films this year will be lower than a Salman Khan film.

For More: Salman Khan’s Rs 200 Crore ‘Flops’ Are Bigger Than Most Hits, Says Suniel Shetty

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress Malvika Raaj Bagga announced that she and her husband, Pranav Bagga, are expecting their first child. She shared the delightful news on Instagram, and posted several photos from their photoshoot, featuring them in customized ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ caps. Malvika, who played young Poo in K3G, looked excited as she flaunted a positive pregnancy test in the first picture. Her hubby also looked thrilled in the lovely pictures from their photoshooot.

For More: K3G Actress Malvika Raaj Expecting First Child With Pranav Bagga: ‘Baby On The Way’

The news of actor-host Mukul Dev’s death sent shockwaves across the nation on Saturday. Though the exact cause of his passing hasn’t been revealed yet, it is known that the actor had been suffering from physical ailments for some time. His fellow actor, Vindu Dara Singh, who had been great friends with Mukul, was the first to confirm the news. As the industry continues to condole Mukul Dev’s demise, one of his last videos with Vindu has emerged. The Son Of Sardaar actor looks visibly ill in the clip.

For More: Mukul Dev Looks Frail In One Of His LAST Videos With Vindu Dara Singh

RJ Mahvash, who is rumoured to be dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, was recently spotted with Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. She shared pictures on Instagram, in which she is seen posing with the Bollywood actress. The sighting comes just a day ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, which will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The viral pictures of Preity and Mahvash together have added fresh fuel to latter’s dating rumours with Yuzvendra.

For More: Preity Zinta Poses With Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rumoured GF RJ Mahvash In Jaipur | VIRAL Pics

BTS V Solo Song: In another remarkable musical milestone, BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, has become the first K-pop soloist to have multiple songs surpass 500 million streams on Spotify. This achievement was highlighted by the title track from his 2023 debut solo album Layover, which was released in 2023. The song in question is Slow Dancing, which was dropped alongside other hit tracks like Love Me Again (1 billion streams) and FRI(END)S (500 million streams). Additional tracks from the album, including Rainy Days, Blue, For Us, and the Slow Dancing piano version, have also contributed to his streaming success.

For More: BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing Becomes 3rd Solo To Cross 500 Million Spotify Streams

    First Published:
News movies Suniel Shetty Defends Salman Khan’s Box Office Failures; K3G Actress Malvika Raaj Expecting First Child



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Viral Field of Kerala- কেরালার জঙ্গলে ঘেরা একটি ক্রিকেট মাঠের ছবি ভাইরাল
Viral Field of Kerala- কেরালার জঙ্গলে ঘেরা একটি ক্রিকেট মাঠের ছবি ভাইরাল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আকাশপথে হামলার আশঙ্কা, তাজমহল আগলাতে বিশেষ অ্যান্টি ড্রোন সিস্টেম
আকাশপথে হামলার আশঙ্কা, তাজমহল আগলাতে বিশেষ অ্যান্টি ড্রোন সিস্টেম
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনুসকে দৃঢ়ভাবে সমর্থন করে ইসলামী আন্দোলন’
‘ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনুসকে দৃঢ়ভাবে সমর্থন করে ইসলামী আন্দোলন’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Panshkura Student Death:’চুরি করিনি, মা…’, পাঁশকুড়ার ছাত্রকে ‘কান ধরে ওঠবস’? সিভিক ভলেন্টিয়ার-সহ ৪ জনের বিরুদ্ধে দায়ের হল FIR FIR Lodged against Accused Civic Volunteer And 4 others by the family know Latest Update on Shocking Student death incident
Panshkura Student Death:’চুরি করিনি, মা…’, পাঁশকুড়ার ছাত্রকে ‘কান ধরে ওঠবস’? সিভিক ভলেন্টিয়ার-সহ ৪ জনের বিরুদ্ধে দায়ের হল FIR FIR Lodged against Accused Civic Volunteer And 4 others by the family know Latest Update on Shocking Student death incident
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
নাগরপুরে একই স্থানে মসজিদ ও মন্দির; ৫৪ বছর ধরে চলছে পুজা

নাগরপুরে একই স্থানে মসজিদ ও মন্দির; ৫৪ বছর ধরে চলছে পুজা

 ‘Welcome Haksh Patel, India’s smallest, yet biggest fan’: Axar Patel and Meha Patel blessed with a baby boy | Off the field News

‘Welcome Haksh Patel, India’s smallest, yet biggest fan’: Axar Patel and Meha Patel blessed with a baby boy | Off the field News

 যুক্তরাজ্য-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সম্পর্ক অবিনাশী: বরিস জনসন

যুক্তরাজ্য-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সম্পর্ক অবিনাশী: বরিস জনসন

 বিএনপি সন্ত্রাসী-জঙ্গিবাদের পৃষ্ঠপোষক: এসএম কামাল

বিএনপি সন্ত্রাসী-জঙ্গিবাদের পৃষ্ঠপোষক: এসএম কামাল

 Actress Manvita Kamath Remembers Her Late Mother, Says, ‘Feels Empty Without You’

Actress Manvita Kamath Remembers Her Late Mother, Says, ‘Feels Empty Without You’

 পিকআপ ভ্যানে বাসের ধাক্কা, ১৩ পুলিশ আহত

পিকআপ ভ্যানে বাসের ধাক্কা, ১৩ পুলিশ আহত

 সরিষাবাড়ী উপজেলা প্রেসক্লাবের উদ্যোগে কম্বল বিতরণ

সরিষাবাড়ী উপজেলা প্রেসক্লাবের উদ্যোগে কম্বল বিতরণ

 মেজাজ ঠিক রাখতে শেফ বানালেন ৫ লাখ টাকার বার্গার

মেজাজ ঠিক রাখতে শেফ বানালেন ৫ লাখ টাকার বার্গার

 Pimple Problem in Winter | শীতে মুখে ব্রণ ভরে যাচ্ছে? একটা ছোট্ট ভুলের জন্যই এমন সমস্যা বাড়ে, জানুন – News18 Bangla

Pimple Problem in Winter | শীতে মুখে ব্রণ ভরে যাচ্ছে? একটা ছোট্ট ভুলের জন্যই এমন সমস্যা বাড়ে, জানুন – News18 Bangla

 আদর্শ ইউনিয়ন গড়তে নৌকা প্রতীক চান সাদেকুল ইসলাম-ক্ষমতায় নয় জনসেবায় নিজেকে বিলিয়ে দিতে চান তিনি

আদর্শ ইউনিয়ন গড়তে নৌকা প্রতীক চান সাদেকুল ইসলাম-ক্ষমতায় নয় জনসেবায় নিজেকে বিলিয়ে দিতে চান তিনি
Advertise here