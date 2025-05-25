Suniel Shetty Defends Salman Khan’s Box Office Failures; K3G Actress Malvika Raaj Expecting First Child

Last Updated: May 25, 2025, 21:58 IST

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty shares a great bond with Salman Khan. In a recent conversation, he talked about his friendship with the Bollywood superstar, and said that while they don’t meet very frequently, they have a lot of love and respect for each other. When asked about Salman’s box-office failures, Suniel backed him, and said that even his ‘flops’ earn around Rs 200 crore, while for many other films, that figure would be considered a big hit or even a superhit. He said that the box office figures of most films this year will be lower than a Salman Khan film.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress Malvika Raaj Bagga announced that she and her husband, Pranav Bagga, are expecting their first child. She shared the delightful news on Instagram, and posted several photos from their photoshoot, featuring them in customized ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ caps. Malvika, who played young Poo in K3G, looked excited as she flaunted a positive pregnancy test in the first picture. Her hubby also looked thrilled in the lovely pictures from their photoshooot.

The news of actor-host Mukul Dev’s death sent shockwaves across the nation on Saturday. Though the exact cause of his passing hasn’t been revealed yet, it is known that the actor had been suffering from physical ailments for some time. His fellow actor, Vindu Dara Singh, who had been great friends with Mukul, was the first to confirm the news. As the industry continues to condole Mukul Dev’s demise, one of his last videos with Vindu has emerged. The Son Of Sardaar actor looks visibly ill in the clip.

RJ Mahvash, who is rumoured to be dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, was recently spotted with Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. She shared pictures on Instagram, in which she is seen posing with the Bollywood actress. The sighting comes just a day ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, which will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The viral pictures of Preity and Mahvash together have added fresh fuel to latter’s dating rumours with Yuzvendra.

BTS V Solo Song: In another remarkable musical milestone, BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, has become the first K-pop soloist to have multiple songs surpass 500 million streams on Spotify. This achievement was highlighted by the title track from his 2023 debut solo album Layover, which was released in 2023. The song in question is Slow Dancing, which was dropped alongside other hit tracks like Love Me Again (1 billion streams) and FRI(END)S (500 million streams). Additional tracks from the album, including Rainy Days, Blue, For Us, and the Slow Dancing piano version, have also contributed to his streaming success.

