Suniel Shetty Says He Turned Down Rs 40 Crore Tobacco Ad Offer: ‘Money Cannot Buy My Values’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 27, 2025, 20:00 IST

Suniel Shetty says he rejected a ₹40 crore tobacco endorsement, stressing that money cannot outweigh values, health responsibility, or the example he wants to set for his children.

Suniel Shetty revealed that he once turned down a ₹40 crore tobacco endorsement, saying no amount of money was worth compromising his values or setting a wrong example for his children.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has never been one to measure success purely by box-office numbers. In a candid conversation with Peeping Moon, the actor reflected on relevance, loss, discipline, and the values that have quietly shaped his long career. While he openly admits that he may not be “relevant” in the conventional cinematic sense today, Shetty believes his commitment to fitness, integrity, and authenticity has kept him visible in ways that matter far more to him.

“I am not relevant when it comes to cinema or box office,” he said, adding that relevance, for him, comes from how people continue to connect with him across generations.

Losing His Father And Stepping Away From Films

Suniel revealed that the passing of his father, Veerappa Shetty, in 2017 marked a deeply painful phase in his life, pushing him to step away from acting altogether.

“Before passing away in 2017, dad was unwell from 2014, and I was looking after him. I was not in a state of mind. I had completely quit,” he shared.

What struck him as almost surreal was receiving a work offer on the very morning his father passed away.

“However, the same morning I got an offer to do a health show. I saw it as a calling,” Suniel said, describing it as a moment that nudged him back toward work when he felt emotionally hollow.

Returning With Doubt, Then Confidence

After staying away from films for nearly six to seven years, returning wasn’t easy. Suniel admitted that the industry had changed, and so had his confidence.

“When you take a gap of 6–7 years, you think that you don’t know your craft, that things have changed, that nobody knows you… I was not comfortable.”

But things slowly shifted after the pandemic. With financial stability and time for introspection, he began rebuilding himself physically and mentally.

“Post-pandemic, I started looking at myself differently. I built myself, I started training, reading and doing so many other things,” he said.

That Inner Work Led To A Powerful Realisation.

“I thought I don’t need validation from anyone. God has been kind, Lakshmiji has been kind every time I need her. That gives you a different kind of confidence. That confidence changed everything in me.”

Why Fitness Became His Anchor

Suniel credits his lifelong obsession with fitness as the single biggest reason he never faded from public memory, even during years of inactivity.

“Even though I wasn’t in the limelight or giving blockbusters, the media kept me alive. They showed love,” he said, adding that audiences today are increasingly drawn to people who feel “organic and real” rather than those constantly chasing validation.

Turning Down ₹40 Crore For Tobacco Endorsement

One of the most striking revelations from the interview was Suniel Shetty turning down a ₹40 crore tobacco endorsement, despite acknowledging that he could have used the money.

“I have been offered Rs 40 crore for a tobacco ad,” he said. “I looked at him and said, ‘Do you think I will fall for the money? I won’t.’”

The reason, he explained, was deeply personal.

“I won’t do anything that will leave a blemish on Ahan and Athiya. Now nobody even dares to come to me with such offers.”

Redefining What Relevance Means

Suniel ended the conversation with a quiet but powerful reflection on what relevance truly looks like to him today.

“I am not relevant when it comes to cinema or box office, but still 17–18 year olds look up to me. I get so much love and respect, it is unreal,” he said.

“For a few crores, will I compromise that? No, I won’t.”

For Suniel Shetty, relevance is no longer about headlines or opening numbers—it’s about consistency, character, and the kind of legacy that outlives trends.

First Published: December 27, 2025, 20:00 IST

News movies bollywood Suniel Shetty Says He Turned Down Rs 40 Crore Tobacco Ad Offer: ‘Money Cannot Buy My Values’