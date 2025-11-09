Suniel Shetty Says Jammu And Kashmir Will ‘Get Back Its Lost Glory’ Post Pahalgam Attack: ‘Shoots Will Happen’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 09, 2025, 16:05 IST

Suniel Shetty said on Sunday that the film industry is ready to go back to Kashmir for shooting and he is confident the region will get back its ‘lost glory.’

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty said on Sunday that the film industry is ready to go back to Kashmir for shooting and he is confident the region will get back its ‘lost glory.’ Shetty’s comments come a few months after the terror attack in Pahalgam in April. Since then, the government has been working to revive tourism, which was badly affected by the attack.

“Shooting will definitely happen in Kashmir. Vikram Razdan, Shabbir Boxwala, and another friend Binoy Gandhi are planning to shoot their films in Kashmir this year. I think these films will be finished by next summer,” Shetty told reporters at the closing award ceremony of BSF Jammu.

“Our Jammu and Kashmir will get back its lost glory and will stay that way,” he added.

Shetty, who played BSF veteran Bhairav Singh in J P Dutta’s war film ‘Border’ (1997), praised the force for organizing the Jammu Marathon and said it was a big honour for him to join the event.

“If people know me, it is because of my role in ‘Border.’ I will always be remembered for this role. This is the first marathon in Jammu organized by BSF, which is the first line of defense. They are posted in the toughest places and keep us safe,” he said.

The actor said he had attended the second edition of the Kashmir marathon earlier this month. “I am always ready to support events that bring people together and promote fitness.”

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, will be seen in Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings Sunny Deol back to the world of Border (1997), this time alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana. The film is presented by T-Series and J.P. Films and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the sequel is expected to recreate the emotion and patriotism of the original. As per the tagline, “Hindustan ke liye ladenge… phir ek baar!”—the film aims to revive the same spirit with a reimagined version of the iconic track Sandese Aate Hain.

