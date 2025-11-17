সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:১০ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Lost Films Due To High Entourage Cost? Actor Reveals Truth | Bollywood News

  সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Lost Films Due To High Entourage Cost? Actor Reveals Truth | Bollywood News


Ahan Shetty refuted all claims of having a high entourage cost and losing films because of this.

Ahan Shetty will be soon seen in Border 2. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, made his Bollywood debut with Tadap four years ago. He was supposed to be seen next in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki; however, the project didn’t get made. Some reports claimed that Ahaan lost the film due to his high entourage cost. Actors’ entourage costs have become a pressing issue in Bollywood today. Now, Ahaan has broken his silence on the matter.

“I know there were articles written about me, saying that my entourage cost was high, and that’s why certain films didn’t happen, and none of that was true. I knew that, people close to me knew that, and my producers knew that too. But you just have to be thick-skinned in this industry,” Ahan said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

However, the actor remains cautious. He said, “Going forward, it might get worse. These things affect you, but you shouldn’t let them bother you too much because everyone has the right to their own opinion, and that’s life. You learn from it and move on.”

It has been four years since his debut film was released. While Ahan will now be seen in Border 2, he did doubt himself when he didn’t have any offers. He said, “When Tadap came out, there was still technically a lockdown. We were at 50% occupancy in theatres, and a lot of theatres weren’t even open, and after four days, we went down to 25% capacity, and we lost five states.”

Ahan Shetty said, “For the year after that, it was very up in the air in terms of the industry, films weren’t working, people weren’t going into the theatres. So, a lot of self-doubt crept in. I also lost a lot of people in that time in terms of not being with them or not being friends with them anymore. So that also taught me who’s there for you at your highs and your lows. It was a lot of life lessons and many lessons in terms of my career.”

“I’m taking this phase as Ahan 2.0; it is like a new beginning for me. There was quite a long gap for me for various reasons. But this is definitely a new beginning, and I am very excited for it,” the actor concluded. Besides starring in the remake of his father’s film, Ahaan also has a project with Shaad Ali in the works.

November 17, 2025, 10:55 IST

