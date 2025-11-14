Sunil Grover Was ‘Hospitalized Because Of Depression, Didn’t Have Much Work’: Upasana Singh | Bollywood News

শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:২৯ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

  শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Upasana mentioned that before joining Kapil Sharma’s show, Sunil was having a mental health struggle.

Sunil Grover became a household name after appearing on Kapil Sharma's show.

Sunil Grover became a household name after he appeared on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. Sunil’s characters and comedic timing impressed fans, and he quickly became super successful. However, did you know that when he first appeared on the show, the makers wanted to fire him as they thought he wasn’t good enough?

Upasana Singh, who used to be a part of Kapil’s show, recently made this revelation in a chat with Lallantop Cinema. “When he initially came in, he spoke at a slower pace. So the creative team on that show wanted to fire him because they thought he couldn’t do it, and he can’t match up (to the rest of the cast). I told them then, and Sunil and all the others know about it, that he is a very good actor, you should keep him on,” she shared.

She also mentioned that before joining the show, Sunil was having a mental health struggle. “When Kapil’s show started, he was not well. I asked him what happened, and he shared that he was hospitalised because of depression. He didn’t have much work either. When he came over to my house with Kapil, I didn’t even recognise him because he wasn’t doing much then. But he did so well, and we are such good friends now,” she shared.

Known for his impeccable comic timing, chameleon-like character transformations, and an ability to make audiences laugh without ever losing emotional depth, Sunil Grover has secured a lasting place in Indian pop culture. Characters like Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Bhabhi brought something fresh to Indian comedy, turning Grover into a household name and a favourite among audiences of all ages.

While the camaraderie between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma occasionally made headlines for off-screen tensions, it was their on-screen chemistry that truly resonated with viewers. Sharma’s quick wit, paired with Grover’s character-driven humour, produced comedic gold week after week, making their show one of the most-watched programs in the country. Even years later, fans fondly remember their iconic bits and often revisit old episodes.

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television.

November 14, 2025, 19:46 IST

