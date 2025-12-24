Sunita Ahuja Confirms Rumours Of Govinda’s Affair; Dhurandhar 2 To Release In 5 Languages | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 21:50 IST

From Sunita Ahuja talking about Govinda’s affair rumours to the makers of Dhurandhar 2 making a big announcement; here are the top headlines of the day.

While Sunita Ahuja calls 2025 a bad year, Dhurandhar makers officially announce part 2’s release date.

In a recent interview, Sunita Ahuja spoke about how 2025 has not been a good year for her, considering reports surrounding Govinda and his extramarital affair made headlines. “I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I’ve been hearing about Govinda’s controversy that he is having an affair with a girl, but I know that she’s not an actress because actresses don’t do such bad things. She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money,” she told ETimes. Earlier this year, rumours of Sunita and Govinda’s divorce also made headlines. However, the couple had later dismissed all speculations regarding their separation.

The makers of Dhurandhar have announced that the film’s sequel is slated for a grand Eid 2026 release on March 19, 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking its five-language pan-India and global rollout. Despite releasing only in Hindi, Dhurandhar witnessed exceptional traction across South India. South distributors and exhibitors consistently flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions. Taking cognisance of this organic demand, the makers have decided to expand the franchise’s footprint with Dhurandhar 2, ensuring audiences across regions can experience the film in their local language from day one.

Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has gifted a new home to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez for the occasion of Christmas. In a letter that Sukesh wrote to Jacqueline on Wednesday, he described the new home as their ‘love nest’ and expressed his love for the actress. Sukesh further claimed that he is planning to buy the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection to Rs 200 crore extortion case. He was rumoured to be in a relationship with Jacqueline. However, the actress has always maintained that she was unaware of the alleged crimes committed by Sukesh.

After reports came in that Ranveer Singh has quit Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated action thriller Don 3, rumours spread that the actor took this step after the success of Dhurandhar. But now, an update suggests that there is no truth to these claims. As per a new report, it has been said that, “Ranveer Singh hasn’t walked out of Don 3 like the rumour mills claim.” As per India Today’s source, “It’s actually an entirely different story. To start with, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar offered him Don 3 after he had delivered three colossal flops. They stood by him even after Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved Baiju Bawra because he was considered not saleable at the time.”

Akshaye Khanna, who has been riding high on the massive success of Dhurandhar, is reportedly no longer associated with Drishyam 3. According to a report by Bollywood Machine, the actor has walked out of the much-anticipated sequel due to a combination of monetary and creative differences with the makers. The report claims that Akshaye demanded a substantial hike in his remuneration following the phenomenal box office performance of Dhurandhar. In addition to the financial aspect, the actor also allegedly sought significant changes to his on-screen look for Drishyam 3. These demands are said to have led to disagreements, eventually prompting him to step away from the project.

