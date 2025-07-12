Sunita Rajwar Gets Hateful DMs For Panchayat Scene Where She Fights Pregnant Khushboo | Web-series News

Last Updated: July 12, 2025, 14:36 IST

Sunita Rajwar, who plays Kranti Devi in Panchayat, faced online abuse after a controversial scene. Despite the backlash, she finds humour in it.

Sunita Rajwar, who plays Kranti Devi in the widely acclaimed series Panchayat, recently opened up about facing online abuse following a controversial scene in the latest season. The series has garnered immense popularity across India. However, one particular moment involving Rajwar’s character has sparked backlash from viewers.

In the new season, Kranti Devi is seen in a heated argument with Khushboo, a character who is pregnant. While the scene was scripted and performed as part of the storyline, it appears to have struck a nerve with a section of the audience, who flooded Rajwar’s social media with hateful messages.

“Mujhe log bahut buri-buri gaaliyan de rahe hain, saying: ‘How could you make such nasty comments to a pregnant Khushboo?’” Rajwar revealed. “Koi kos raha hai, koi bad-dua de raha hai… On one hand, they’re congratulating me for becoming the pradhan in the show, and on the other, they’re cursing me for that comment. My Insta inbox is filled with abuses. But, it has boosted my confidence as I feel I played my part convincingly,” she said.

Rajwar also shared that she and her husband found humour in the situation. “My husband and I were reading the messages and laughing about how innocently people get so involved in a show, despite knowing it’s fake. Later, I am thinking of making a reel based on these comments. Such things are a medal for me as it gives me the confidence that I was able to play my role convincingly.”

Clarifying the scene further, she said, “See, in the show Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) also makes comments on my character linking me with the MLA. In anger, I too do the same. As Kranti Devi, I was totally convinced about my nasty retaliation but then since my role is negative it looks bad! However, personally, I am not justifying it.”

Panchayat, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), follows the story of an engineering graduate who takes up the job of a Panchayat secretary in a fictional village in Uttar Pradesh. The show stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead along with Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy. The cast is now shooting for the new season.

