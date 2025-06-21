Sunjay Kapur’s Last Video Goes Viral; Soori’s Maaman To Have Its OTT Release On This Date | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 21, 2025, 22:01 IST

Days after Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s tragic death, a new video has surfaced on social media which showcases his final moments. In the viral clip, Sunjay is seen lying on the ground after a heart attack. He is seen surrounded by medical personnel, one of whom is also seen pressing his chest, hoping he would gain consciousness.

Soori’s much-awaited family entertainer Maaman hit theatres on May 16. Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, this emotional action drama had built strong buzz before its release, with its gripping trailer sparking excitement among filmgoers.

Actor Mallika Sherawat rocked a bold athleisure look on International Yoga Day. The 48-year-old actor’s Instagram account is a storehouse of fitness motivation. On June 21, she posted a video of herself from her Los Angeles house, perfecting a one-legged yoga pose.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has marked 6 years of Kabir Singh- his Bollywood breakthrough film. However, the post has caught everyone’s attention as the director has only shared Kiara Advani’s picture, seemingly snubbing Shahid Kapoor, who played the titular character in the movie. Interestingly, Vanga has shared an image of his former leading lady amid reports of his fallout with Deepika Padukone.

Dipika Kakar marked husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s birthday with a moving Instagram tribute that left fans emotional. The Bigg Boss 12 winner poured her heart out in a heartfelt post, thanking Shoaib for his unwavering support as the couple continues to navigate a difficult period presumably related to her ongoing health battle.

