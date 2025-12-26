Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol To Hold Special Screening Of Ikkis In Dharmendra’s Memory | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 26, 2025, 07:18 IST

Helmed by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis shares the inspiring story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal – India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Agastya Nanda stars in Ikkis, releasing in theatres on January 1, 2026.

Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming movie, Ikkis, is going to be very special. The film, which also stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, will mark late actor Dharmendra’s last appearance on the big screen. To celebrate the same, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be hosting a special screening of the movie.

As reported by Times Now, Sunny and Bobby will organise a special screening of Ikkis in Mumbai in the coming week in memory of their late father. During the screening, the Deol brothers are also expected to address the media for the first time since their father’s death. More details are awaited.

Khetarpal took on the enemy head-on during the Battle of Basantar, destroying 10 Pakistani tanks before losing his life.

Recently, Agastya Nanda spoke about being a part of this movie and shared how Ikkis marked one of his earliest experiences of working with a towering figure of Indian cinema.

“We didn’t have many scenes together, but the time we did spend was unforgettable,” Agastya said during a media interaction in Mumbai, as quoted by India Today. The young talent further recalled his first meeting with Dharmendra and shared that while he was very nervous about it, Dharmendra was very kind. “He never made you feel like he was a senior. He spoke to you like a friend,” Agastya said and described Dharmendra as warm, relaxed and surprisingly energetic on set.

Later, in an interview with ANI, Sriram Raghavan also revealed that Dharmendra watched the first half of the movie but could not watch the second half. “I met him in October. That time he was okay, but he was not too well. He did watch the first half and waited for the second half. I wanted him to see the film in its entirety. Somehow, that couldn’t happen. He is not here to enjoy the work he had done, and people appreciate that. That is a regret we have,” he shared.

Ikkis will hit theatres on January 1, 2026.

