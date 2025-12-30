Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Posing With Dad Dharmendra’s Poster, Greets Salman Khan At Ikkis Screening | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 09:51 IST

Sunny Deol looked visibly emotional as he posed with his late father Dharmendra's poster at the Ikkis screening. A video also shows him greeting Salman Khan.

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Posing With Dad Dharmendra’s Poster, Greets Salman Khan At Ikkis Screening

A special screening of ‘Ikkis’ starring Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat, was held in Mumbai last night and was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. The film marks late actor Dharmendra’s posthumous screen appearance and is set to release in theatres on January 1, 2026. The screening was attended by the Deol family, and a video from the event shows Sunny Deol getting emotional as he posed with his father Dharmendra’s poster. Meanwhile, another video shows him warmly greeting Salman Khan, who also attended the screening.

Sunny Deol Poses With Late Father Dharmendra’s Poster At Ikkis Screening

A video shared by Instant Bollywood shows Sunny Deol pausing to pose with his father Dharmendra’s poster for the paparazzi. He looked at the poster fondly and got emotional. While he smiled for the cameras, he appeared teary-eyed. Meanwhile, another video shared by Salman Khan’s fan pages shows Sunny Deol warmly greeting him at the screening of Ikkis. The two stars were seen happily enjoying a conversation. Check out the videos below!

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol also attended the screening of Ikkis with his wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol. He was also joined by his cousin and actor Abhay Deol. Other celebs who were seen at the screening include Jeetendra, Tabu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manish Malhotra, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, among others. Ikkis stars Simar Bhatia and Agastya Nanda also posed for the paparazzi.

About Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan’s biographical war drama film ‘Ikkis’ is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and focuses on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film’s title marks the age at which he attained martyrdom.

The film is all set to release on January 1, 2026. While Agastya Nanda portrays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis, Simar Bhatia will be seen as Kiran. This film marks late actor Dharmendra’s posthumous film appearance, and he plays Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun Khetarpal’s father in the movie. The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Shree Bishnoi, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, and others.

