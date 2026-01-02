Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra At Border 2 Event: ‘I’m A Little Shaken’ | Bollywood News

শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০২:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
At a Border 2 event in Jaisalmer, Sunny Deol turned emotional as he revisited memories of Border and shared how Dharmendra’s Haqeeqat inspired him.

Border 2 is scheduled to release on January 22, 2026. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sunny Deol turned emotional while attending an event for his upcoming film Border 2 in Jaisalmer, where the cast and crew gathered for the launch of the song Ghar Kab Aaoge. The actor spoke candidly about his deep personal connection to the Border franchise and revisited memories from the time he first shot the 1997 war classic.

Addressing the audience, Sunny reflected on how Border went on to become more than just a film for him, forming a lasting bond with viewers across generations. The actor also spoke about the inspiration behind choosing the subject, tracing it back to his childhood and his father Dharmendra’s iconic war film Haqeeqat.

‘Haqeeqat Inspired Me to Do Border’

Speaking at the event, Sunny said, “Kaise hain aap log? Mein aap ke parivaar ka hissa hi hoon, jab se maine Border ki hain. Maine Border ki thi kyuki maine jab apni papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, woh mujhe bohot pyaari lagi thi. Tab main bohot chhota tha. Jab main actor bana tab maine taay kiya ki main bhi papa jaise ek film karunga. JP Dutta saab ke saath maine baat ki aur hum dono ne decide kiya ki hum iss subject mein film banayenge jo bohot hi pyaara hein so aap sab ke dilo mein basa hua hein (How are you all? I am part of your family, from the time I did Border. I did that film after I saw my father’s film Haqeeqat and was inspired by it. I was very small then. When I became an actor I decided to make a film on a similar subject. JP Dutta and me decided on that story and it has remained in your hearts ever since).”

Released in 1964, Haqeeqat was based on the events of the 1962 Sino-Indian War and followed a small platoon of Indian soldiers in Ladakh facing overwhelming odds. Dharmendra played the lead role in the film, which went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most respected war dramas.

‘I Am a Little Shaken’

During his speech, Sunny also appeared visibly overwhelmed as he addressed the gathering, saying, “Main zyada kuch nhi bol paaunga, mera dimaag hila hua hain (I won’t be able to say much, I am a little shaken).”

Border 2 is the sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border. The upcoming war drama is directed by Anurag Singh and features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Produced by T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s J P Films, the film is scheduled to release theatrically on January 23, 2026.

January 03, 2026, 00:10 IST

