Sunny Deol Says Gen Z Thinks Of India As Their ‘Mother’ And Will ‘Protect’ The Country | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Sunny Deol Says Gen Z Thinks Of India As Their ‘Mother’ And Will ‘Protect’ The Country | Bollywood News


Sunny shared his heartfelt perspective, emphasising the role of Gen Z in carrying forward the legacy of protecting and honouring the nation.

Sunny Deol’s At Border 2 Teaser Launch Event.

Sunny Deol’s At Border 2 Teaser Launch Event.

Actor Sunny Deol has shared his thoughts on patriotism and expressed confidence in the younger generation.

Speaking at the “Border 2″ teaser launch event, the ‘Jaat’ actor praised Gen Z, highlighting their potential to uphold the nation’s legacy and protect the country just as previous generations have done. When asked about the personal meaning of patriotism, Sunny shared his heartfelt perspective, emphasising the role of Gen Z in carrying forward the legacy of protecting and honouring the nation.

He stated, “The country is our mother, and today’s youth also considers it their mother. And they will protect it, just like their fathers, great-grandfathers did. I think even today’s youth will do the same. We call it Gen Z, whatever you call it, but it is still a child.”

During his address to the audience, Sunny Deol became emotional and shed tears while delivering one of his iconic dialogues from the film. As he spoke the powerful line, “Aawaz kahan tak jaani chahiye? Lahore tak,” his eyes welled up, reflecting his deep emotions. This event also marked Sunny’s first professional appearance following the passing of his father, the legendary actor Dharmendra.

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, the makers of “Border 2″ unveiled the highly anticipated teaser at a grand event in Mumbai. The star-studded gathering saw the presence of the film’s lead cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, with Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Angad Singh, Guneet Sandhu, and Paramvir Cheema in supporting roles. The upcoming war drama is a sequel to “Border,” which was based on the Battle of Longewala during the India–Pakistan war of 1971.

Inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pak War, “Border 2″ is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

December 17, 2025, 08:35 IST

