Sunny Deol Slams Paparazzi During Dharmendra’s Asthi Visarjan; Jaya Bachchan’s Remark Leaves Paparazzi Furious | Bollywood News

Sunny Deol confronted paparazzi during Dharmendra’s asthi visarjan, defending family privacy; Jaya Bachchan’s comment left photographers’ furious.

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan recently grabbed headlines after she made a remark against paparazzi, their education, and their looks as well. Recently, in a conversation with Barkha Dutt at the ‘We The Women’ event, Jaya Bachchan questioned the pap culture, and now famous paparazzos have reacted to the veteran star’s remark, with some even deciding to boycott the family.

Sunny Deol lost his cool on a paparazzi on Wednesday when the latter tried to film him during the asthi visarjan ritual of Dharmendra. A video of the actor has surfaced on social media in which he is seen confronting the shutterbug and lashing out at him. Sunny walks towards the paparazzi and even snatches the camera before questioning him. “Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?” Sunny is heard saying in the video.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s love story has always carried a shadow of complexity, but after the legendary actor’s death on November 24, an old comment by his first wife Prakash Kaur has resurfaced and sparked fresh conversation online. Hema Malini, the reigning ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood, and Dharmendra, the ultimate He-man, fell head over heels on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. But there was one big twist — Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have approached the Bombay High Court seeking permission to travel to London to visit the latter’s ailing father. As reported by Free Press Journal, the actress and her businessman husband, who have been accused of a fraud of Rs 60 crore, have sought suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them so they can visit Kundra’s ailing father in London.

Palash Muchhal has once again become the centre of attention after he was spotted at spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, days after his highly publicised wedding with Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana was postponed. The music composer was seen sitting among devotees, wearing a mask, with traces of wedding mehendi still visible on his hands. He was accompanied by his mother. The spotting comes at a time when the couple’s relationship has been under intense scrutiny online, with rumours and speculation gaining traction ever since the wedding was abruptly called off.

