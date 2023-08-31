বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩১ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৬ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sunny Deol Tears Up Recalling a Deleted Scene From Border: ‘It Was At The End of The Film’

sunny deol border gadar 2


Sunny Deol wanted to make Border 2 in 2015. (Image: Instagram)

Sunny Deol says he wanted to make Border 2 in 2015 but people were scared to make it as his films weren’t working then.

After the massive success of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, fans of the actor now want him to remake the 1997 film Border. Sunny recently spoke about his attachment to Border in an interview when he also teared up while recalling a deleted scene from the film. The actor was talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast when he mentioned that he has a special fondness for the armed forces and added that even they consider him as one of their own.

Sunny recalled hearing stories about people enlisting in the Indian Army after they watched his film Border. When asked if he had a favorite scene, the actor said, “There was a scene that didn’t make it to the final cut. It was a lovely scene. JP Dutta’s father had written it. It’s right at the end of the film, and I’m at the small temple. I look back and see that there’s a firelight coming from the bunker that had been destroyed. I go over and I see all of my fallen soldiers sitting around the fire together. I talk to them, reassure them that I’ll take care of their families, I’ll fix the broken roof of their home, I’ll talk to their mothers. To me, it’s like they are there. I tell them that they are in heaven now, and there’s no fighting in heaven.” Sunny then teared up and added that the scene had to be cut as the film was becoming too long.

Talking about the possibility of a sequel to the film Border, Sunny added, “We wanted to do this even earlier. I remember in 2015… But then my films didn’t work. So log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe the (People were scared to make it). Now everyone wants to make that!”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s recent release Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, is nearing the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic office. In the film, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena.



শরীয়তপুরে গম ফসলের মাঠ দিবস অনুষ্ঠিত