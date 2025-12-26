শুক্রবার, ২৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:২০ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Sunny Deol To Address Media For The First Time After Dharmendra's Death: Report

  শুক্রবার, ২৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Sunny Deol To Address Media For The First Time After Dharmendra’s Death: Report | Bollywood News


Sunny Deol has reportedly been upset with the media, particularly the paparazzi, over Dharmendra’s death coverage.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24.

Sunny Deol is reportedly all set to address the media for the first time ever since his father, veteran actor Dharmendra’s death. If a latest report by Times Now is to be believed, Sunny and Bobby will organise a special screening of Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming directorial Ikkis – which will also mark Dharmendra’s last film on the big screen.

Reportedly, during the screening, the Deol brothers are also expected to address the media for the first time since their father’s death. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.

It should be noted that Sunny Deol’s address to the media will mark a special moment since he has reportedly been upset with the news agencies over the coverage of his father’s death. Previously, the Gadar actor was seen confronting a paparazzi and lashing out at him when the shutterbug tried to take his pictures during Dharmendra’s asthi visarjan ritual in Haridwar. In a video that surfaced on social media, Sunny was seen walking towards the paparazzi and snatching his camera before asking, “Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?”

Prior to this, the actor was seen lashing out at the media who were stationed outside his Juhu residence when Dharmendra had returned from the hospital. “Aap ke ghar mein maa-baap hai, bachche hai. Chu**** ki tarah video bheje ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati? (Don’t you have mothers and fathers at home? Don’t you feel any shame?)” he had said.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24. Following this death, Sunny and Bobby Deol held a prayer meeting in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty. Later, Hema Malini also held a separate prayer meet for her late husband in New Delhi.

December 26, 2025, 09:20 IST

