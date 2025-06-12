Superman Final Trailer: David Corenswet Punches Hard, Says He’s ‘Doing Important Stuff’

Last Updated: June 13, 2025, 03:30 IST

Superman Final Trailer: Set to hit theatres on July 11, the film introduces David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel & gives fans an insight into the intensity of Gunn’s DC reboot.

David Corenswet suits up as Superman in the final trailer.

The final trailer for James Gunn’s Superman has landed, and it’s packing both emotional weight and explosive action. Set to hit theatres on July 11, the film introduces David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel and offers fans a deeper look at the tone and intensity of Gunn’s DC reboot.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Clark Kent grappling with his dual identity as a journalist and a superpowered alien from Krypton. It highlights a mix of grounded emotion and high-stakes action, including a scene where Superman throws a punch so powerful it sends teeth flying directly toward the camera.

Amid the action, Superman is heard being scolded for “messing around,” prompting his calm but assertive reply: “I’m not messing around. I’m doing important stuff.” The trailer also teases confrontations with members of the DC Universe, including a tense exchange with Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), who warns the hero, “Make a move, Big Blue.”

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor. The supporting cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Previous glimpses of the film showcased an injured Superman being dragged to safety by his loyal dog, Krypto, into the Fortress of Solitude. In one light moment, after Superman thanks his robotic assistants, one replies, “No need to thank us, sir, as we will not appreciate it.”

This movie marks a crucial turning point for Warner Bros. and DC Studios under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The stakes are high, with Superman serving as the foundation of a new chapter in the DC cinematic universe.

At CinemaCon earlier this year, Corenswet reflected on the responsibility of playing the iconic hero. “It’s a great honor to play a role that exists so clearly in the public consciousness,” he shared on stage.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

First Published: