Surbhi Jyoti Asks ‘Aur Sab Theek?’ As She Wraps Up Shooting Upcoming Project In Pune | Bollywood News

Surbhi Jyoti recently captured some of the cool looks on her social media handle.

Surbhi Jyoti looked stunning in the series of pictures.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Surbhi Jyoti recently wrapped up her shoot in Pune, alongside actor Karan Wahi and others. She shared a series of pictures capturing her various moods, accompanied by a lovely caption. Soon, her pictures sparked a wave of admiration among her fans.

On Instagram, Surbhi Jyoti dropped an array of photos reportedly captured during her shoot schedules. The opening snap featured the actress dressed in a pink top, looking at something out of the frame, while we can spot a surreal background. The following pictures feature her wearing different ensembles, seemingly shot on set.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Fans Are In Love With Her Upcoming Character

The pictures were captioned with a subtle question for her fans. “Aur sab theek (And everything else is okay)?” read her caption.

Reacting to the post, a user shared, “Love the total look. The excitement level to watch the series just increases with each click.” Another mentioned, “Wow, the new character is coming soon. I’m so excited to see your acting.” Someone added, “You are looking so pretty, my love.” “Tumhari smile dekh kar sab thik ho jata hai (Seeing your smile makes everything alright),” read a comment. Many others flooded the comment section with heartfelt emojis.

When Surbhi Jyoti Wrapped Up Shooting Upcoming Project

Previously, the actress shared a couple of pictures captioned as “Pune grid,” revealing her gratitude. In some frames, she was candidly captured inside her makeup room while shooting scenes with Karan Wahi and others.

As the shoot schedule coincided with her marriage anniversary with actor Sumit Suri, the post also featured lovely frames of the duo.

Ahead of this, the producer-director of the upcoming series, Suyyash Rai, dropped a video from the set as he came to pick up Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi. “Chalo, guys…. Pick karne aaya hun tumhe…. That’s your ride back to Mumbai, coz it’s a WRAP,” read the caption.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Upcoming Works

The 37-year-old is best known for her roles in Qubool Hai and Naagin 3. Last, she starred in the Punjabi film Khadari and the web series Gunaah in 2024. Before this, she made her Hindi film debut in 2021 with Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?

Besides the upcoming series, she is rumoured to be roped in for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Before this, she shot for another project in London with actor Vishal Pandey, as well as season 2 of Gunaah.

