Surbhi Jyoti Welcomes New Year With Sumit Suri On A Trek In Uttarakhand | Television News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 16:26 IST

In the pictures, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri were decked in comfortable yet warm clothes and carried trekking gear with them as they made their way through the area.

Surbhi Jyoti married Sumit Suri in 2024.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Surbhi Jyoti welcomed the New Year with an adventurous trek to Naukuchiatal, a tranquil hill town in Uttarakhand. She and her husband Sumit Suri went for the trek amid a lush green forest-like area. Their pictures will make you want to pack your back and take on an adventure trip of your own.

In the pictures, both Surbhi and Sumit were decked in comfortable yet warm clothes and carried trekking gear with them as they made their way through the area. “Chirping birds, crisp fresh air, and a heart full of hope.This is how I rang in 2026…Every step on the trail reminded me how beautiful new beginnings feel. Here’s to chasing dreams….May your year be as pure and uplifting as a mountain sunrise…Happy 2026 everyone….Love.”

Surbhi Jyoti Celebrates First Anniversary

Surbhi Jyoti had surprised fans in 2024 with her modest wedding to Sumit Suri. Following the wedding, the actress posted video montages and photos from the big day. It had gone viral among her admirers, who couldn’t get enough of her charm. Last year on their first anniversary, the actress posted more previously unseen photos to celebrate their first anniversary. This time, it was all about frank moments, friends and smiling faces.

She thanked her friends and posted candid photos of them from the wedding festivities. The group was spotted dancing together at her sangeet. They may also be seen rehearsing together in the photographs below. Surbhi’s companions were seen in some photos getting into trouble during the haldi ceremony. Surbhi shared the post with the caption, “A year down, forever to go…Thanks to our squad for being part of this wild ride.”

Surbhi Jyoti is well-known for her roles in the television dramas Qubool Hai, Naagin, Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. Sumit made his acting debut in 2013’s adventure thriller 3D film Warning. The film was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Anubhav Sinha and Jitendra Jain. Sumit also appeared in films including What the Fish, Babloo Happy Hai, Surkhaab and A Billion Colour Story. Sumit last appeared in 14 Phere, a comedy starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.

First Published: January 02, 2026, 16:26 IST