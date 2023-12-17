Suresh Oberoi Calls Animal Co-star Ranbir Kapoor A ‘Dignified’ Man: ‘I Sent A Message To Neetu…’

Veteran Bollywood actor Suresh Oberoi, who plays Ranbir Kapoor’s grandfather in the hit movie “Animal,” shared his positive experience working with Ranbir. He praised Ranbir’s upbringing by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film is making waves at the box office and is expected to surpass Rs 500 crore in India and Rs 800 crore worldwide.

During a chat on the YouTube channel Lehren Retro, Suresh Oberoi praised Ranbir Kapoor, calling him a fantastic person and actor with great manners. He mentioned, “Ranbir is a wonderful guy and a wonderful actor and so very well-behaved. He has been given good values by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. I sent a message to Neetu saying, ‘Apne bahut aache sanskar diye hai apne bete ko (You have given good values to your son).’ He knows exactly how to behave, like a dignified person.”

Previously, Shakti Kapoor, who played an important role in Animal, also praised the film and Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking with E Times, Shakti Kapoor dubbed Ranbir “one of the best actors in the industry” and expressed a wish that the late Rishi Kapoor could witness his son’s success.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial which released on December 1 has entered the ₹800 crore club in style. Despite the accusations levelled against certain themes of the film, moviegoers have certainly given their seal of approval to Animal since the makers announced the film has crossed ₹800 crore gross worldwide. According to trade tracker sacnilk.com, Animal minted Rs 4.56 Cr India net on its seventeenth day for all languages. Animal has now become the highest grossing Indian film in Canada and Australia by surpassing the numbers of Pathaan, as per @Southwoodoffl and film trade analyst @HetTanna56.

Animal revolves around a man and his toxic relationship with his father. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film shows Vijay (played by Ranbir) as an anti-hero who would go to any lengths to protect his father (played by Anil Kapoor).