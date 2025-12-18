Suriya Gifts Gold Chain To One-Year-Old Baby Boy, His Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts | Watch | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: December 18, 2025, 14:18 IST

Suriya will soon be seen sharing screen space with Nazriya Fahadh in his next film, tentatively titled Suriya 47.

Suriya Gifts Gold Chain To One-Year-Old Baby Boy, His Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts | Watch

Suriya has once again won hearts with a simple yet touching gesture that is now going viral on social media. A video circulating online shows the star gifting a gold chain to a one-year-old child during the baby’s birthday celebration.

In the viral clip, Suriya is seen interacting with the toddler. As the birthday celebrations unfold, the actor presents a small gold chain to the one-year-old. Sharing the clip, Charvik’s father expressed his gratitude to the star. “What an incredible surprise from the legendary actor Suriya himself. Such a kind gesture – gifting my baby boy Charvik a gold chain for his first birthday. Thank you, Suriya sir. We are forever grateful (sic),” he wrote.

Watch the viral video here:

Suriya Teams Up With Jithu Madhavan For His Next

Suriya will soon be seen sharing screen space with Nazriya Fahadh in his next film, tentatively titled Suriya 47. The makers have organised a pooja ceremony with the whole cast. Jithu Madhavan will be directing the film. The news has surely left all his fans excited. Nazriya Fahadh took to her Instagram stories and shared a pooja ceremony. Cinemakoott also shared photo in which Suriya is seen posing with cast. Nazriya Fahadh will be seen in the female lead, with Premalu fame Neslan playing another key role. Sushin Shyam is the music director for this collaboration between Suriya, Jithu Madhavan and Zhagaram Studios. Shooting updates and further details will be shared soon.

Earlier, Pinkvilla has reported that the film is tentatively titled Suriya47 and is currently in pre-production. The shoot is expected to begin at the end of 2025 and the actor is likely to play a police officer.

Karuppu:

Suriya’s upcoming film Karuppu teaser has been released. The film was announced in June this year. The teaser opens with power power-packed avatar of Suriya. The scene keeps on shifting. It is set against the village carnival. A voiceover adds gravitas, as Suriya makes a compelling entrance. On July 22, Suriya shared the poster and wrote, “See you tomorrow.” Fans immediately reacted to the poster and praised his look.

In June, the first poster for Karuppu was released. It was visually intense, immersed in a striking blood-red hue, setting a powerful and ominous tone. At the center is actor Suriya, silhouetted against the red mist, holding a large machete in a commanding pose. His stance conveys confrontation, strength, and possibly vengeance. Surrounding him are religious and ritualistic elements like tridents (trishuls) and towering statues, hinting at a deeper mythological or spiritual layer to the narrative.

Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead, is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and written and directed by RJB, with cinematography by GK Vishnu and music by Sai Abhyankar. Given RJ Balaji’s previous successes like Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Visesham, expectations are high that the film will strike a balance between good content with a mass appeal. It is planned for release this October during Diwali.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 18, 2025, 14:18 IST