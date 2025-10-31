Sushant Wouldn’t Survive After March, Sister Recalls Chilling Call, Slams Rhea’s ‘Strange’ Poem | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 31, 2025, 05:50 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, reveals a psychic warned about his death and claims someone was “planted” in his life to break him emotionally.

CBI report dismissed claims that Rhea Chakraborty threatened Sushant Singh Rajput or provoked him to take his life.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has once again stirred debate around his tragic death. In a recent interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, she made some unsettling revelations, claiming that a psychic had warned her family months before Sushant’s passing that “he wouldn’t survive after March 2020.”

‘Someone Was Planted To Break Him’

Shweta began by recalling what she was told during a psychic session following her brother’s death. According to her, the psychic revealed that someone was “planted” in Sushant’s life to break him emotionally.

“Somehow bhai was rising too fast. I don’t know kaisa Bollywood industry hai, kya hai, but they felt that’s what I was told by the psychic. To somebody was planted in his life so that he can be broken,” she said.

The late actor’s sister further claimed that her elder sister once received a call warning them that Sushant was under the influence of black magic. “You know, ek call bhi aaya tha jisme meri didi ko bataya gaya tha ki he won’t survive after March because us pe black magic chal raha hai. You know, we are from a very educated, scientific family. Believe nahi kiya humne.”

Shweta said her family dismissed the claims back then as superstition. However, after the tragedy, she began reflecting on these incidents in a different light.

Shweta Questions Rhea’s ‘Strange’ Poem

During the same conversation, Shweta also spoke about Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant before his death. She brought up an old Instagram post by Rhea that she found “strange.”

“Ek bahut strange sa usne poem likha hua tha Instagram pe ek photo ke saath, and bhai ne bhi us poem ko like kiya tha. Instagram feed tha unka, jisme wo boli thi ki ‘You are soaring too high and your wings need to be cut.’ So ajeeb sa, strange sa poem, you know, it’s I think still there on her Instagram. And I was like, why? Why this?” she said. (She had written a very strange poem on Instagram along with a photo, and even my brother had liked it. It said, ‘You are soaring too high and your wings need to be cut.’ I found it very strange.)

The post, according to Shweta, appeared unsettling in retrospect. She added that after consulting the psychic, she went back to recheck Rhea’s Instagram and re-read the poem, which made her even more uncomfortable.

Shweta concluded by saying she revisited the psychic’s warnings, Rhea’s post and her brother’s final months, trying to connect the dots.

“Bhai ke death ke baad I actually went on to see after the psychic told me everything, to see ki sach mein ye kya sach hai. To is tarah ka poem likha hua hai, and then at that time she was there in bhai’s life.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020 was ruled as suicide by investigating agencies, but it continues to evoke emotional responses from fans and his family, who believe there’s more to the story.

First Published: October 31, 2025, 05:50 IST

