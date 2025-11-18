Sussanne Khan’s Sister Simone Remembers Mom Zarine Katrak, Calls Her ‘A True Patriot’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 18, 2025, 16:18 IST

Sussanne Khan and her sister Simone Khan shared unseen photos with their late mother, Zarine Katrak.

Sussanne Khan’s mother, Zarine Katrak, was a former actress.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Interior designer Sussanne Khan’s mother, Zarine Katrak, recently passed away, leaving a deep void in the hearts of her family. The wife of Sanjay Khan, Zarine, had been battling age-related health issues and breathed her last on the morning of November 7 at her Mumbai home. Her children recently shared heartfelt tributes honouring her memory.

On Instagram, Simoe Khan, also an interior designer by profession, shared an array of pictures with her mother, Zarine Katrak. The carousel opened with a throwback photo from her childhood diaries. Looking cute in a red frock, she was being candidly captured with Zarine and her husband, Sanjay Khan.

Simone Khan’s Loving Message To Her Late Mother

The following snaps showcased the mother-daughter duo posing for the lens in their stunning ensembles at various locations – seemingly during their trips and other moments of life. Alongside the pictures on her social media handle, she penned a long note revealing what Zarine Katrak truly meant to her. “A beautiful soul remembered. My beloved mother — a noble, kind-hearted and benevolent lady who touched every life with her warmth, compassion, and radiant smile,” she wrote.

The note continued, “A true patriot, she lived with grace, positivity, and an unshakeable spirit. Self-made and dignified, she embodied strength, forgiveness, and love in its purest form. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her light will forever shine in our hearts.”

Sussanne Khan Says Her Mom Was Their ‘Guiding Light’

On November 8, Sussanne had also dropped a video with her mother after she passed away. In the video, she was seen seated on Zarine’s lap, expressing her love for the former actress. Alongside this, she penned, “My Bestestttttt Friend, My God, My Life… Our Beautiful Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light… You taught us all to live it our own way… with the epitome of Grace and Love…”

She added, “May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy…. We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now Untill we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the Angels in heaven how to love… they are so lucky to have you… P. S You took all our hearts with you…”

Who Was Zarine Katrak?

Zarine Katrak was a renowned model and actress of the 1960s and 70s. With her undeniable fashion sense, Zarine had made a lasting mark on India’s fashion industry. Though her acting career was brief, she appeared in the classic film Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963) opposite Dev Anand as Jenny Farnandes, and has worked as a Costume Designer in Ek Phool Do Mali (1969).

First Published: November 18, 2025

Sussanne Khan's Sister Simone Remembers Mom Zarine Katrak, Calls Her 'A True Patriot'