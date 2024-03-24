Swara Bhasker Drops Glimpses Of Her Baby Girl Raabiyaa As She Turns Six Months Old, See Here

On September last year, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker welcomed a baby girl Raabiyaa with husband Fahad Ahmad. As their little one turned 6 months old, the proud mommy took to her social media handle to drop happy glimpses of her.

Swara began to spam on her Instagram stories. In the first photo, the little one posed with her father. She also penned a little note that read, “This dad is 6 months old.” Following this, she shared an adorable snapshot of her grandmother, Ira, adorably holding her granddaughter. Then, it was the grandfather’s turn to pose with the tiny tot, who donned one of his brightest smiles.

Swara then dropped a bundle of happy photos of herself with the baby. In all the photos, she covered the baby’s face with emojis.

On September 23, 2023 Swara welcomed the baby girl. Revealing the meaning of her name Raabiyaa, a source close to their family had earlier shared, “They’ve named her Raabiyaa- after the Sufi mystic Rabia Basri. The name also means Spring and/ or Queen. With full hearts the new parents express their gratitude for the support and love they’ve received and look forward to this life changing journey of parenthood together.”

In the same year, on the month of February, Swara announced that she had a court marriage with political activist Fahad Ahmad on January 6, 2023. Fahad Ahmad is Samajwadi Party’s state youth president. Sharing a video on Instagram narrating their love story, Swara revealed that the two met during a protest and their paths kept crossing, until they fell in love with each other.

According to reports, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad crossed paths in December 2019 during their participation in the CAA-NRC protest. Fahad, a politician associated with the Samajwadi Party, captured Swara’s heart, and the couple exchanged vows in a heartwarming ceremony this past February.