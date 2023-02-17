শুক্রবার , ১৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Swara Bhasker Wears Her Mother’s Saree for Wedding With Fahad Ahmad, Pens Sweet Note, Take a Look

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 19:02 IST

Swara Bhasker has tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad.

Swara Bhasker has tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad.

After announcing her wedding, Swara Bhasker revealed that for her court marriage, she chose her mother’s saree and jewellery.

Sawar Bhasker took the nation by surprise, on February 16, as she announced her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad. On Thursday, the new bride in tinsel town shared a montage video on her Instagram account to break the big news. A series of clips and pictures narrated their love story, which Swara and Fahad successfully kept under wraps till now. While Swara’s video took the internet by storm, the actress’ pictures with her husband outside the court went crazy viral. Decked in their traditional best, Swara and Fahad kept it simple for their wedding. Now, Swara has revealed that for her court marriage, she chose her mother’s saree and jewellery.

While sharing a series of happy pictures on Twitter from her wedding album, Swara revealed that now they will be preparing for the proper wedding ceremony. Expressing her gratitude towards all the support the two have been receiving, Swara penned a note along with the unseen pictures from her festivities. The actress wrote, “So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made Fahad Zirar Ahmad wear colour and we registered under the Special Marriage Act. Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi.” Swara ended her note with a red heart emoticon and by tagging her father C Uday Bhaskar.

In the first picture, Swara can be seen sitting in a car, while the second picture shows her hugging Fahad. We also get to see a happy family portrait featuring Fahad and Swara with their parents. The last one is a clear winner. Swara and Fahad can be seen dancing after tying the knot. Coming to Swara’s red saree, which originally belonged to her mother, featured an off-white border with gold detailing. The actress teamed it with a matching blouse and picked a choker set. According to The Times of India, Swara’s saree was refurbished with slight modifications for her wedding day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara was last seen in Kamal Pandey’s comedy-drama Jahaan Chaar Yaar. Next, she will be seen in Manish Kishore and Madhukar Verma’s Mrs. Falani.

