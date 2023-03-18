Taapse Pannu Opens Up About Tiff With Kangana Ranaut; Ram Charan, Upasana Mobbed At Delhi Airport

The friction between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut is known to one and all. It was Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel who had called Taapsee ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana. The Queen actress went on to defend her sister and repeatedly called Taapsee ‘sasti (cheap)’. Now, Taapsee has opened up about whether she will ever talk to Kangana again after their infamous spat on Twitter.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, were brutally mobbed at the New Delhi airport on Friday morning. The couple landed in the capital to attend a conclave and was welcomed by fans and media. In visuals coming in from the Delhi airport, Ram and Upasana were welcomed by a massive crowd of fans and media.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway producer Nikkhil Advani reacted to the Norwegian ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund’s accusations of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway showing ‘factual inaccuracies’. The filmmaker took to Twitter and alleged that the ambassador ‘admonished’ two women at the screening.

Aditya Roy Kapur has been receiving rave reviews for his latest web series The Night Manager. The show is an official adaptation of the 2016 thriller show which was released in the UK and also goes by the same name. While the remake starred Aditya Roy Kapur, the original show starred Tom Hiddleston in the same role. A month after the series was released, Aditya received a special call from none other than Tom himself.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth are expecting their first child together. Even though the couple has not issued any official statement so far, on Thursday, Ishita was snapped by the paparazzi when her baby bump caught everyone’s attention. Ishita sported an orange outfit as she smiled and waved at the paparazzi. She kept her look sans accessories and looked gorgeous as she flaunted her pregnancy glow.

