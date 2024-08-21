বুধবার , ২১ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৭ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Imane Khelif Gender Row at Olympics: ‘Why Are Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps Not Banned?’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২১, ২০২৪ ৯:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Imane Khelif Gender Row at Olympics: ‘Why Are Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps Not Banned?’

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Taapsee Pannu supports Imane Khelif amid gender row at Olympics.

Taapsee Pannu supports Imane Khelif amid gender row at Olympics.

Taapsee Pannu discusses Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s disqualification from the 2023 world championships over gender testing, drawing parallels with her film ‘Rashmi Rocket.’

Taapsee Pannu has voiced her opinion on the ongoing gender eligibility controversy surrounding Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Khelif and another female Olympic boxer, Lin Yu-ting representing Chinese Taipei, continue to face intense scrutiny about their gender and eligibility to compete with women. Khelif had beaten Yang Liu to win gold in women’s boxing 66kg at the Olympics.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Taapsee addressed the issue and drew parallels with her film Rashmi Rocket, which also deals with the subject of gender testing in sports. The film, in which Taapsee plays a female athlete, critically examines the practice of disqualifying athletes based on natural hormone levels.

“I played a role on that subject. I did a film called Rashmi Rocket which was about a female athlete being banned because she was detected with a high level of testosterone. So, I played this role. I mean, we presented our views, and that’s why you know I think the beauty of the kind of films I get is sometimes I get my films to talk about the muddas (issues) that I personally believe in without making a statement outside,” Taapsee said.

Taapsee elaborated on how her role in Rashmi Rocket reflects the current controversy involving Khelif, who was earlier disqualified from the 2023 world championships over gender testing. She questioned the criteria for disqualification based on a naturally higher level of testosterone, emphasising that these biological traits are beyond an athlete’s control.

“Our argument in the film was that there are so many athletes who are born with an edge over others. Like Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps, all these people are also born with a certain biological edge over others. Why are they not banned? And why only someone who has a higher level of testosterone is banned?” Taapsee remarked.

She further added, “If she has taken injections for this particular competition, then, of course, it should be illegal and she should be banned. But if she is not, then by something that is not in her control, you’ve banned her. So that’s the character that I played in the film as well. So that was my statement.”

Taapsee’s comments highlight the ongoing debate surrounding gender testing in sports, a topic that continues to provoke discussions on fairness, biology, and the rights of athletes.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Imane Khelif Gender Row at Olympics: ‘Why Are Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps Not Banned?’
Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Imane Khelif Gender Row at Olympics: ‘Why Are Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps Not Banned?’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England cricketer recalls controversy around Yashasvi Jaiswal statement, clarifies ‘I said he was a…’ | Cricket News
England cricketer recalls controversy around Yashasvi Jaiswal statement, clarifies ‘I said he was a…’ | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
শেখ হাসিনার বিচারের দাবিতে টাঙ্গাইলে যুবদলের বিক্ষোভ সমাবেশ
শেখ হাসিনার বিচারের দাবিতে টাঙ্গাইলে যুবদলের বিক্ষোভ সমাবেশ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
টিফিনের টাকা বাঁচিয়ে ছিন্নমূল শিশুদের জন্য কাজ করছে শিক্ষার্থীদের সংগঠন দশমিক
টিফিনের টাকা বাঁচিয়ে ছিন্নমূল শিশুদের জন্য কাজ করছে শিক্ষার্থীদের সংগঠন দশমিক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
টাঙ্গাইলে কবি নজরুল পার্কে বন্ধু ফাউন্ডেশন এর বনভোজন ও কর্মী সম্মেলন অনুষ্ঠিত

টাঙ্গাইলে কবি নজরুল পার্কে বন্ধু ফাউন্ডেশন এর বনভোজন ও কর্মী সম্মেলন অনুষ্ঠিত

 Meghalaya Govt Planning to Seek Centre’s Help in Dealing with Fuel Price Hike

Meghalaya Govt Planning to Seek Centre’s Help in Dealing with Fuel Price Hike

 Pakistan thump Bangladesh in second T20I to seal series | Cricket News

Pakistan thump Bangladesh in second T20I to seal series | Cricket News

 বুধবার শেয়ারবাজারে সূচক বাড়লেও কমেছে লেনদেন

বুধবার শেয়ারবাজারে সূচক বাড়লেও কমেছে লেনদেন

 [১] স্পেনে আন্তর্জাতিক মেলায় প্রথমবাবের মতো বাংলাদেশের অংশগ্রহণ, বিনিয়োগকারীদের আগ্রহ প্রকাশ

[১] স্পেনে আন্তর্জাতিক মেলায় প্রথমবাবের মতো বাংলাদেশের অংশগ্রহণ, বিনিয়োগকারীদের আগ্রহ প্রকাশ

 মগবাজারে বাসে হামলা, হাইকোর্ট মোড়ে ছুরিকাঘাতে আহত দুজন ঢামেকে

মগবাজারে বাসে হামলা, হাইকোর্ট মোড়ে ছুরিকাঘাতে আহত দুজন ঢামেকে

 ফুরিয়ে আসছে কোভ্যাক্স’র ভ্যাকসিন, কর্মসূচি চালু রাখা নিয়ে শঙ্কা

ফুরিয়ে আসছে কোভ্যাক্স’র ভ্যাকসিন, কর্মসূচি চালু রাখা নিয়ে শঙ্কা

 Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

 আওয়ামী লীগ নেতা খুনে যুবলীগ নেতা ছেলেসহ গ্রেফতার

আওয়ামী লীগ নেতা খুনে যুবলীগ নেতা ছেলেসহ গ্রেফতার

 ভিভোর সাথে ই-কুরিয়ারের চুক্তি

ভিভোর সাথে ই-কুরিয়ারের চুক্তি