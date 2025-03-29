Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Lock New Daya; Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Kesari Chapter 2 Look

Last Updated: March 29, 2025, 22:03 IST

Dayaben has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for years now. Disha Vakani, who played the iconic character in Asit Modi’s show, went on maternity leave in 2018 and has not returned since. Just a few months ago, Asit Modi exclusively confirmed to News18 Showsha that Disha would not be returning to the popular sitcom. Now, we have learned that the hunt for Dayaben is almost over.

Aditya Roy Kapur has reacted to Ananya Panday’s look as Dilreet Dill in Kesari Chapter 2, and the internet has been buzzing about the exes! Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, is among the most highly anticipated films of 2025. The film follows the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and while Akshay plays Sir C Sankaran Nair in the film, details about Ananya Panday and Madhavan’s characters were not known. Much to fans’ delight, the makers recently unveiled the first look posters of their characters!

Stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva has disappointed netizens with one of her recent acts. A video of Sachdeva has surfaced on social media in which she is seen making a humorous yet controversial statement about her mother. She talks about an incident when her mother found a vibrator in her room and then struggled to initiate a conversation with her about it.

Amid rumours of his breakup with Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma has emphasized the importance of embracing every aspect in a relationship. Recently, the actor was speaking to the news agency IANS when he compared relationships to ice creams and said that it is important to embrace all flavours. Vijay mentioned that it’s better to accept and enjoy whatever comes your way in order to make your relationship happy.

Is Ranvir Shorey really on Bumble? This is what everyone on Reddit has been thinking about since the actor’s alleged profile went viral on the platform. A Reddit user shared screenshots of Ranvir Shorey’s ‘Bumble profile’, claiming that the actor is actually using the dating app. The profile is also getting positive reactions from fans who are encouraging Ranvir to find love again after his failed marriage with Konkona Sensharma.

